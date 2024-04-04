Ump show: Angel Hernandez actually doubled down on worst call of 2024 season so far
Another season, another Angel Hernandez bad call. The lowlight reel is just getting started.
By Mark Powell
Why MLB allows Angel Hernandez to stand behind home plate on a weekly basis I'll never understand. Hernandez is one of the more well-known umpires in baseball, which is hardly a good thing. The boys in blue are typically doing a good job when they're discreet. In Hernandez's case, he makes more mistakes than the average umpire and often fails to own up to them.
Hernandez finished the 2023 season as the lowest-rated umpire in MLB, despite missing more than half the year with a back injury. He eventually made his way back up through the ranks, even providing headlines for his struggles in Triple-A. When Hernandez finally did make his season debut in the majors this past August, he had a staggering 161 bad calls in just 10 games, per Umpire Auditor.
Angel Hernandez's 2024 season off to a flying start
Hernandez was the home plate umpire for the first leg on Thursday's doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets. While Hernandez made several questionable calls against both teams, and even ejected at least one Met, Angel went viral for a strike on Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers.
Hernandez initially believed the ball hit off the knob of the bat, which AJ Hinch of the Tigers went on to challenge. When it became evident via instant replay that Hernandez was wrong and the ball made contact with Torkelson's wrist, Angel refused to reverse course. Rather, Hernandez insinuated that Torkelson actually swung at the pitch, which isn't even remotely true.
Angel Hernandez exposes problem with challenge system
While MLB has imposed a challenge system the last few seasons for managers via instant replay, the main issue with this setup is the umpires themselves. Umps like Hernandez, who has spent decades in the big leagues, haven't been as receptive to overturning their own decisions, even when it's staring them right in the face.
Thursday's botch job of a Torkelson hit by pitch was just the latest in a long line of examples, and Hernandez is arguably the worst of them all.