Ump Show: Cardinals wait three hours to lose to White Sox in worst way imaginable
After a three-hour rain delay, the St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Chicago White Sox on a brutal strike-three call by umpire C.B. Bucknor.
By Scott Rogust
What a day it was at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday. The Cardinals had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, trailing the Chicago White Sox 6-5. With two outs on the board, Nolan Gorman had the chance to play hero, either by tying or winning the game. But due to heavy rain, the grounds crew put the tarp on the field for a rain delay. It was a downpour, but the timing was questionable.
After three hours, the rain delay ended. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol replaced Gorman with Ivan Herrera. The fourth pitch thrown by White Sox reliever Tanner Banks was well outside of the strike zone. But home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor decided that it was good enough to be a strike to him, and rung up Herrera to end the game.
Ump Show: Cardinals lose to White Sox after three-hour delay and horrendous C.B. Bucknor call
That's right, a three-hour rain delay ends like that for the Cardinals. In case you were timing, the end of the game took one minute to play after returning from the rain delay. But hey, the White Sox ended their four-game losing streak!
In case you needed a closer look at the final pitch thrown of the game, take a look at where it landed. That's the No. 5 pitch in the tweet below:
To set the stage, the Cardinals had loaded the bases with Paul Goldschmidt starting on second as the ghost runner. Nolan Arenado hit a single to get on base, while Alec Burelson reached first on a fielder's choice. After that, Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn both struck out swinging to bring the Cardinals to their final out.
Gorman tried to tie or win the game. But after the rain delay, the infielder was substituted for Herrera. Then, Bucknor struck with a bad strike three call to send everyone who was left at Busch Stadium home.
With this loss, the Cardinals are now 15-18 on the year, and are in danger of losing to a White Sox team that just picked up its seventh win of the season. That's right, their seventh win, over a month into the season.
Kudos to the fans who stayed to watch the final act of the C.B. Bucknor show. Sorry, we mean the end of the Cardinals vs. White Sox game.