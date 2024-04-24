UNC Basketball gets double dose of great news with RJ Davis, Seth Trimble returning
In the transfer portal era, sometimes the best players are the ones you keep.
Maintaining any semblance of continuity in the modern era of men's college basketball is rarer than a Hubert Davis curse word. North Carolina's head coach may let one slip just this once, though, perhaps with an emphatic fist pump, because both RJ Davis and Seth Trimble appear to be coming back to Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels are still licking their wounds after their season was ended in the Sweet 16 by the Alabama Crimson Tide and the all-encompassing wingspan and undeniable mustache of Grant Nelson. It was the Tide, and not the 1-seeded Tar Heels, that ended up advancing to the Final Four, but worse than falling short of the program's 22nd Final Four was the fact that Carolina fans knew that next season's team would look very different.
Five-year starter Armando Bacot finally exhausted his eligibility, as did Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan, who played an integral role on the team as well. Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft, while the team's best defensive player, Seth Trimble, revealed plans to enter the transfer portal.
It was clear that next year's team would look very different, but it appears that not all is lost, as CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander has reported that the backcourt trio of Trimble, RJ Davis, and Elliot Cadeau are all returning.
The return of RJ Davis puts North Carolina back into the national championship conversation
Getting Trimble back, especially after he seemed to be as good as gone, is big, but the Davis news is especially huge. The ACC Player of the Year and First Team All-American has already done enough to guarantee that his jersey would hang in a place of honor in the Dean Dome rafters, but like Bacot last year, Davis' decision to use his extra Covid year sets the Tar Heels up to make another push for a Final Four and a national title.
The Tar Heels haven't yet signed anyone from the transfer portal, though they've reportedly had their eyes on a few players, including Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo, Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi, and Belmont wing Cade Tyson. UNC will welcome a new infusion of talent, though, with the arrival of five-star freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell and four-star center James Brown.
After a few early-season stumbles, Carolina spent the entire season ranked in the top 10 of the country, eventually winning the ACC regular season title and earning the fourth overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. There's still work to be done to replace Bacot, Ryan, and Ingram, but with his recent bit of great news, the Heels are well positioned to make another run next year.