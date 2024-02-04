UNC basketball star found in heart of Franklin Street party after win over Duke
Franklin Street is the place to be in Chapel Hill after a big North Carolina Tar Heels victory. So naturally, that's where the party was on Saturday night after UNC thrashed bitter rival Duke in the Dean Dome to take a commanding lead in the ACC and further affirm their spot as a Top 5 team in college basketball.
In most cases, the UNC basketball players, particularly after a win over Duke, want to get in on the party down on Franklin Street. And of course, as you'd expect from any college student, they do so.
But it's not often that you see one of the Tar Heels wholly and completely immersed in the experience down on Chapel Hill's most iconic street. Not everyone is North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan, though.
UNC basketball's Cormac Ryan was in the thralls of Franklin St. celebration
After Saturday's massive 93-84 win over the Blue Devils to move to 10-1 in ACC play, Ryan wasn't just down on Franklin Street -- he was smack-dab in the middle of the Tar Heels masses and getting absolutely hyped alongside the heaps and heaps of UNC basketball fans.
Whenever a parent or mentor tells you to make the most of your college experience, this is exactly what they're talking about.
Ryan didn't have the biggest game for the Tar Heels in the win, finishing with nine points, three rebounds and two assists against Duke, though his defensive effort stood out as he racked up two steals and a block. But the Notre Dame transfer is clearly making the most of what is likely his lone season with UNC basketball and soaking in every moment.
This is the type of stuff that you love to see from college basketball and the North Carolina team showed it in droves. Even Harrison Ingram, who had the game of his life in the win on Saturday, talked post-game about getting down to Franklin Street.
While we're sure he joined the party too, it seems like Ryan beat him there to make his way into the true middle of the crowd and live it up. And hey, when you're 1-0 against Duke in your North Carolina career, why not make the most of it?