UNC star puts Tar Heels in 2025 title race with official announcement
North Carolina Tar Heels star point guard RJ Davis confirms he will return for his fifth and final collegiate season with a social media announcement.
By Lior Lampert
2023-24 Consensus All-American and ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis took to Instagram to announce that he will return to Chapel Hill for his fifth and final year of collegiate eligibility. This will be Davis' fifth season with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Davis' decision to stay in school for one more year solidifies the Tar Heels as legitimate NCAA Tournament contenders for this upcoming season.
UNC Star RJ Davis announces he will return to Chapel Hill for one last dance
After leading the Tar Heels to their first outright ACC regular-season title since the 2016-17 campaign, Davis is returning with a chance to set the all-time scoring record for the illustrious program and conference. He trails Tyler Hansbrough by 784 points in both departments, the exact amount he scored this past season. So, he will tie the UNC legend if he continues producing at the same pace in 2024-25.
The star lead guard averaged career-highs in points (21.2), steals (1.2), and three-point percentage (39.8) in 2023-24, guiding North Carolina to the No. 1 seed in the West region of this year's March Madness bracket. Alas, Davis and the Tar Heels fell short of their ultimate goal, falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a thrilling Sweet 16 affair, prompting the former to come back in hopes of getting over the hump this time around.
The return of Davis is vital and noteworthy, especially considering big man and fellow UNC icon Armando Bacot Jr. used up his five years of NCAA eligibility and will likely pursue going pro and declare for the NBA Draft.
Head coach Hubert Davis, must be relieved knowing he will still have his floor general in the mix as the team looks to handle unfinished business after a disappointing end to a stellar season this past year.