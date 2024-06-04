Add an unexpected name to the Lakers list of offseason targets
As the L.A. Lakers shop their three tradable first-round picks around the league, a new trade target has been revealed. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the "Lakers will get involved" if the Utah Jazz make Lauri Markkanen available in trade talks. The Lakers might not have enough picks to get a deal done but the Jazz will reportedly listen to any offer with GM Danny Ainge in charge.
This comes as the L.A. Lakers try to upgrade their roster with the three tradable first-round picks after the Pelicans deferred the rights to the current Lakers first-round pick for the year after. There has been some speculation that the Jazz might end up trading Markkanen this offseason since the squad is nowhere close to a top-six seed and the forward is a free agent after next season.
Markkanen has looked like an above-average starter for the Jazz. The former Bull averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists last season on 48 percent shooting from the floor. As the Lakers continue to make headlines for their offseason dreams, it's worth wondering if this one is actually possible.
Is a Lakers-Lauri Markkanen trade possible?
While Markkanen would be the perfect forward to pair with Anthony Davis, it's hard to see a world where the Lakers can pull off a deal for the one-time All-Star. The Jazz will likely want four four to five first-round picks for Markkanen which makes a deal likely impossible. This is something that L.A. can't offer Utah with the picks that they have already traded in other deals.
Additionally, a report recently came out that "Utah’s owner, Ryan Smith, would like to add more star talent" which assumingly allows the franchise to compete for the playoffs or the Play-In Tournament next season. This makes a Markkanen trade even less likely since the Jazz's best veteran is the forward and they will realistically need him on the roster if they want a shot at being competitive next season.
While things could change, it's more probable that this new name on the Lakers list of offseason targets stays on the list of players that L.A. would like to trade for but don't.