Unlike the Steelers, even Antonio Brown sees red flags with Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have remained optimistic about quarterback Kenny Pickett, but former wide receiver Antonio Brown hasn't.
By Lior Lampert
A lot has changed since Antonio Brown last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brown cemented himself as one of the most dominant wide receivers in NFL history, dating back to his time with the Steelers from 2010 to 2018. However, he has continuously made headlines for the wrong reasons since.
Meanwhile, the Steelers have failed to replicate the offensive production and team success they enjoyed during Brown’s tenure, largely due to their lack of consistent quarterback play.
First, an aging Ben Roethlisberger in the back nine of his career set the Steelers back until he decided to retire after the 2021 season. Now, the struggles of 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett have plagued Pittsburgh in his first two seasons as a pro, which Brown has noticed and not been shy to address on social media.
Antonio Brown is not a fan of Steelers QB Kenny Pickett
“When the Steelers don’t get [Russell] Wilson, [Justin] Fields, [Kirk] Cousins, or [Baker] Mayfield and we have to watch Kenny Pickett again,” Brown shared in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) speaking from the perspective of a fan of the team he played nine seasons for, later replying to his message and citing the situation as a “legitimate concern.”
While Brown and much of the Pittsburgh faithful have soured on Pickett following an underwhelming start to his NFL career in his first two seasons, the Steelers front office continues to express faith in the young quarterback.
Pickett has a 14-10 record as a starter but has left much to be desired from what he’s shown on the field. For his career, Pickett has completed 62.6 percent of his pass attempts for 4,474 yards, throwing 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In 24 starts, he’s recorded multiple touchdown passes in a game just once.
All eyes in Pittsburgh will be on Pickett this season as he enters his age-26 season, as he looks to prove to the Steelers that he is their franchise signal-caller, especially if/when they miss out on other potential quarterback options available on the market – with Brown’s recent comments echoing that sentiment.
The Steelers may be the only ones who remain confident in Pickett despite his red flags.