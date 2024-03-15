Updated Bears depth chart after Keenan Allen trade
The Chicago Cubs acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is Chicago's updated receiver depth chart after the trade.
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 league year began on Wednesday, but there's still no inkling as to what the Chicago Bears will do at quarterback. The Bears hold the No. 1 pick to pick the quarterback of their choosing. They also have Justin Fields on the roster, and there is no indication that he will be traded anytime soon. But, the belief around the NFL is that the Bears will use the No. 1 selection on USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
On Thursday night, the Bears decided to add a major upgrade to their passing offense. The Bears acquired superstar wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.
This is a much-needed signing for the Bears, as they need to provide their quarterback, whoever that may be, with as many weapons in the passing game as possible. Acquiring Allen also comes after the team lost Darnell Mooney, who signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
Now, let's look at Chicago's updated depth chart after trading for Allen.
Updated Bears wide receiver depth chart after trading for Keenan Allen
Here is what the Bears' wide receiver depth chart looks like after the Allen trade, courtesy of Ourlads:
- DJ Moore
- Keenan Allen
- Tyler Scott
- Collin Johnson
- Velus Jones Jr.
- Nsimba Webster
- Dante Pettis
Allen now slots in as a top-two wide receiver on the depth chart. First on the list is DJ Moore, who they acquired last year in the infamous trade with the Carolina Panthers. The Bears brought in multiple high draft picks and managed to get the Panthers to include Moore in the trade in exchange for Chicago's No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that pick, the Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Tyler Scott is listed as a starting wide receiver for the Bears. Scott was a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2023. In 17 games, Scott recorded 17 receptions for 168 yards on 32 targets.
Collin Johnson joined the Bears last season, initially on their practice squad. Johnson caught his lone target for 11 yards in three games played.
Velus Jones Jr., meanwhile, is entering his third season with the Bears. Jones had been a bench option for the Bears, starting in just two of 26 games played. In that stretch, Jones caught 11-of-21 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown.
Nsimba Webster was primarily a punt and kick returner for Chicago.
As for Dante Pettis, he joined the Bears in 2022, catching 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 41 targets in 17 games. But Pettis missed the entirety of the 2023 season after being placed on the injured reserve.
This is what the depth chart looks like for now. It would not be out of the question if the Bears were to further address the position, whether that be in free agency or the NFL Draft. But after the Allen trade, a weakness on offense has become a strength.