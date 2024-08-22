Updated Eagles WR depth chart after Jahan Dotson trade

Sources: The Commanders are trading WR Jahan Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks in a rare in-division deal.



The former first-rounder had 84 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns in two years in DC.