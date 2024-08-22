Updated Eagles WR depth chart after Jahan Dotson trade
Howie Roseman has done it again.
The Philadelphia Eagles recently acquired WR Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick from the Washington Commanders in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's the second trade between Philadelphia and Washington this offseason, with the prior move landing Cooper DeJean in the City of Brotherly Love.
Dotson, a first-round selection in the 2022 draft, is a local product, hailing from the Penn State Nittany Lions. He joins a loaded Eagles WR room that already features the likes of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, not to mention other weapons such as Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert.
The Eagles are meaningfully reshaping their offense this season in the image of new OC Kellen Moore. Nick Sirianni will presumably have less influence on play-calling, allowing Philadelphia to maintain an important separation of powers. Sirianni is still the head coach, his voice is essential, but last season taught the Eagles how important it is to divvy up responsibilities and not let one voice reign unchecked.
On paper, this Eagles offense has a chance to be the best in football. There's just so much talent across the board, from a stalwart offensive line, to some of the league's most electric playmakers. Jalen Hurts caught some flack a season ago, especially during the Eagles' collapse down the stretch, but he's less than two years removed from one of the best Super Bowl performances in recent memory. The Eagles are itching to get back to that stage, and there's reason to believe Hurts can deliver when the moment arises.
Eagles depth chart after landing Jahan Dotson from Commanders
Dotson arrives in a perfect offensive situation. He's undersized at 5-foot-11, but Dotson runs a robust route tree and poses a threat at every level. Brown and Smith will draw tons of defensive attention lined up wide, which should allow Dotson to feast on intermediate routes — and potentially even in the red zone, when Philly deploys its heavy-hitters as decoys.
Here is how the WR depth chart shakes out with preseason winding down.
1st
2nd
3rd
WR
A.J. Brown
Johnny Wilson
Joseph Ngata
WR
DeVonta Smith
Parris Campbell
John Ross
WR
Jahan Dotson
Britain Covey
Alnais Smith
Doston appeared in all 17 games (16 starts) for the Commanders last season, reeling in 49 of 83 targets for 518 yards and four touchdowns. He was a victim of Washington's shaky QB play, as Sam Howell was known to miss his share of throws. The Commanders' offensive line was a mess as well, which meant there was often a rushed quality to Washington's execution.
The improved stability and talent level of the Eagles' offense should allow Dotson to put together his most efficient season yet. He didn't live up to expectations as a first-round pick, but now that we can adjust our evaluative standards, Dotson should be primed for success. He won't be asked to develop into an offensive cornerstone for the Eagles. He just needs to be an effective complement to Philadelphia's more established stars.
For what essentially amounts to a pick swap, this is a low-risk, high-reward gamble from the Eagles. The Commanders, on the other hand, should probably think long and hard about the direction of the franchise. Dotson should not have been on the chopping block unless there is an ulterior motive at work.