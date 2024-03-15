Updated Minnesota Vikings 2024 draft picks after trade with Texans

Draft trade! The #Vikings have acquired the #Texans’ first-round pick (No. 23 overall) for a package that includes second-rounders this year and next, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Minnesota gets:

No. 23

No. 232



Houston gets:

No. 42

No. 188

2nd-rounder in '25