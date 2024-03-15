Updated Minnesota Vikings 2024 draft picks after trade with Texans
The Minnesota Vikings shook up the mock drafts by pulling off a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans.
Kirk Cousins signing a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons meant that the Minnesota Vikings were without their QB of the present and the future. They found a band-aid solution by signing Sam Darnold to a one-year deal, but he's not the long-term guy.
The Vikings might be preparing to find their long-term guy as they pulled off a massive deal with the Houston Texans early on Friday morning. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero came through with the details, and it's a doozy.
The Vikings were able to land a second first-round pick without giving one up, but they had to give up a pair of second-round picks while also falling back roughly 50 spots in the late rounds. Getting the extra first is obviously great, but the Vikings compromised a good amount of depth and a valuable future pick to get it.
Updated Minnesota Vikings draft picks after trade with Texans
Here are the updated draft picks for the Vikings after swapping picks with the Texans:
Round
Vikings Draft Picks (Overall)
First Round
No. 11, 23
Second Round
None
Third Round
None
Fourth Round
No. 108, 129
Fifth Round
No. 157, 167
Sixth Round
No. 177
Seventh Round
No. 232
The Vikings went all-in to try and acquire a second first-round pick and did so without forfeiting No. 11. They acquired No. 23 and in turn did give up this year's second as well as next year's second, but if that helps them land their future QB it doesn't really matter.
The Vikings would be wise to throw No. 11 and No. 23 along with another piece potentially to try and go into the top three of this year's draft. That would guarantee that they'd land one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels.
Even if they don't pull off a deal like that, the Vikings can potentially select a QB from the next tier like J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix, or Bo Nix while getting another impactful player in the first round. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has many options at his disposal now, which is never a bad thing.
Minnesota chose quality over quantity with a deal like this. Their pair of second-round picks were obviously valuable, but moving up roughly 20 spots from No. 42 to No. 23 was worth their while. They should presumably get a much better player at No. 23.