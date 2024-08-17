Updated MLB farm system rankings should get Ross Atkins fired on the spot
Every year, MLB Pipeline will update their top prospect rankings a few different times. Usually, they will update their rankings in December in the offseason. Then, after the MLB Draft, they will add the newest draftees and update their rankings in August.
We have just seen this August update and there's a ton to unpack with the newest rankings.
When looking at the top farm systems after the draft and the trade deadline, you would expect for the top teams to be the selling teams around the league while the bottom teams are the ones buying.
This is partially true. The Rays build through their farm system and they're looking to rebuild so it makes sense that they're the top team on the list. The Orioles have dropped from the top spot because they've graduated and traded a ton of their top talent.
The last team on the list is the Astros and that also makes sense. They're aggressive buyers and they aren't afraid to pull from their farm system.
But Ross Atkins has the Toronto Blue Jays in quite a peculiar spot, both with their farm system and their MLB roster.
Blue Jays ranked among worst farm systems in baseball amidst rebuild
The Blue Jays come in as a bottom 10 farm system in the league, which is incredibly odd given how aggressively they sold their rental players this year. They receieved big returns on a few players including a huge haul for their starter Yusei Kikuchi.
Still, they're among the worst systems in the league, ranked down with the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres.
This wouldn't be the most concerning situation in the world if the Blue Jays happened to have a solid major league roster that was consistently competing for titles. Unfortunately, their team is dysfunctional and hopeful to extend Vladdy Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette this offseason. If they lose these two players without receiving some sort of compensation, Toronto could be headed for dark days.
This roster and system have been completely mismanaged to the point that neither is a strong point for the organization right now.
Atkins and the Blue Jays may need to rely on a Hail-Mary signing like Juan Soto in the offseason to keep their team afloat.