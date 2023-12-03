Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Week 13: Lions avoid freefall, Cowboys stay hot
Hope you didn't blink, because after Week 13, there are only five more weeks remaining in the NFL regular season. It's felt like just yesterday that the season was kicking off with the Detroit Lions upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs, but that was somehow three months ago now!
Because of how close we are to the end of the 2023 regular season, though, it's the time of year when we start looking at the NFC Playoff picture. There is a clear dividing line in teh NFC as there has been all season. The Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers have separated themselves, along with the Cowboys, though Dallas is a wild card contender as they entered the week two games behind Philly in the NFC East race.
The Lions almost found themselves falling from that group on Sunday against the Saints in Week 13, but avoided disaster and the upset. Moreover, the Atlanta Falcons maintained the No. 4 seed with a narrow road win over the lowly Jets.
So where does that leave us with the NFC Playoff picture now? Let's take a look.
Updated NFC Playoff picture after Week 13
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
- Detroit Lions (9-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (8-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
In the Hunt: 8. Green Bay Packers (5-6), 9. Los Angeles Rams (5-6), 10. New Orleans Saints (5-7)
The Cowboys getting a big win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football is massive for Dallas in the NFC playoff race, giving them ample room in the Wild Card race with a three-game cushion now but also staying within conceivable striking distance of the Eagles.
Speaking of Philadelphia, though, this was a big week at the top of the NFC Playoff picture with the 49ers and Eagles facing off in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.
As for the Lions, though, their recent stumbles almost continued as they almost blew a 21-0 lead over the reeling Saints. They survived, but only barely with a five-point win. But Detroit still has a lot that needs to be sorted out if they want to convince anyone that they are truly a viable contender.