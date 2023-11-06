Updated NFC Playoff Picture and Wild Card standings after Eagles down Cowboys
With their win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles have a sizable lead over fellow NFC playoff contenders for the No. 1 seed.
By Scott Rogust
Week 9 of the NFL season featured some of the biggest matchups imaginable between teams firmly in the playoff picture. In the early 9:30 a.m. ET time slot, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins, with the defending Super Bowl champions picking up the 21-14 win. At the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles faced off for the first time this season. This game would allow the Eagles to move further ahead of their NFC counterparts with a win or the Cowboys to gain ground on their division rivals.
The Eagles survived a late comeback attempt by the Dallas Cowboys, beating them 28-23. The Cowboys threatened at the end of the game, reaching the Eagles' six-yard line. But a late sack and a delay of game penalty pushed them back to the 27-yard line. On the final play, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed a pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb short of the end zone and was immediately swarmed by multiple defensive backs at the four-yard line to end the game.
Let's take a look at the playoff picture after Philadelphia's big game.
NFC Playoff Picture after Week 9
- Philadelphia Eagles: (8-1)
- Detroit Lions: (6-2)
- San Francisco 49ers: (5-3)
- New Orleans Saints: (5-3)
- Seattle Seahawks: (5-3)
- Dallas Cowboys: (5-3)
- Minnesota Vikings: (5-4)
Entering the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot, the Cowboys held the top Wild Card spot in the conference. But with the loss, they now move behind the Seattle Seahawks, who were blown out 37-3 by the Baltimore Ravens. As for the final Wild Card spot, that belongs to the Minnesota Vikings, who had Joshua Dobbs enter in relief of an injured Jaren Hall and lead the team to a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The division leaders also remain the same as before this time slate, with the Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints holding the first four spots.
NFC Wild Card standings after Week 9
- Seattle Seahawks: (5-3)
- Dallas Cowboys: (5-3)
- Minnesota Vikings: (5-4)
- Washington Commanders: (4-5)
- Atlanta Falcons: (4-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: (3-5)
- Green Bay Packers: (3-5)
The teams closest to grabbing a playoff spot are the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders picked up a 20-17 comeback victory over the New England Patriots to improve to 4-5 on the year. As for the Falcons, they were stunned by the Vikings to lose their second consecutive game.
Behind those two teams are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who fell to the Houston Texans 39-37 after heroics from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Brett Rypien-led Los Angeles Rams 20-3.
The Rams could sneak into the picture with some wins, as they hold a 3-6 record. But teams like the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers can all be ruled out of the playoff picture at this point of the season.