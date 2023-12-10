Updated NFC Playoff picture, Wild Card standings after NFC South shakeup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons, while the New Orleans Saints defeated the Panthers. The NFC Playoff Picture is all over the place.
By Mark Powell
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win over the Atlanta Falcons to re-enter the NFC Playoff Picture, and they achieved just that. At the same time, the New Orleans Saints were able to hold on for a win over the lowly Carolina Panthers. Essentially, the NFC South is a mess, and it's wide open.
Baker Mayfield has led the Bucs into postseason contention, perhaps proving he can provide value as a starting NFL quarterback after all. The Falcons applied some pressure with a drive to the Buccaneers end of the field as time expired, but a throw from Desmond Ridder to Drake London fell just short of the end zone.
The NFC South is perhaps the worst division in football, but it's also one of the more intriguing given the winner will receive a home playoff game as a reward. Here's where things stand after the early slate in Week 14.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Week 14
The playoff picture in the NFC is relatively clear at the top, but there's still much to be decided in the bottom four.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
2. San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
3. Detroit Lions (8-4)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
6. Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
7. Green Bay Packers (6-6)
In The Hunt:
8. Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
9. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
Based on those results, here are the projected playoff matchups were the postseason to start today. The Eagles would receive a bye:
- (2) San Francisco 49ers vs. (7) Green Bay Packers
- (3) Detroit Lions vs. (6) Minnesota Vikings
- (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (5) Dallas Cowboys
NFC Wild Card standings after early Week 14 games
For now, here is what the NFC Wild Card standings look like after the Week 9 early slate.
5. Dallas Cowboys
6. Minnesota Vikings
7. Green Bay Packers
So much could be determined in just the next few hours, as the Cowboys face off against the Eagles in a critical NFC East matchup. The Minnesota Vikings face the Las Vegas Raiders in the late window, while the Green Bay Packers play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.