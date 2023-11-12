Updated NFL Draft order after Week 10
Who holds the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after Week 10? Let's take a look at the exact order following each game.
By Scott Rogust
Week 10 of the NFL season began this past Thursday night, which saw the Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13 to improve to 3-7 on the year. Even so, they still held the No. 1 pick, as they own the Panthers' selection after last year's trade for the No. 1 pick. At 1-8, the Panthers are tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the worst record in the NFL.
But that could all change come the Sunday slate of games.
Early Sunday, the New England Patriots lost 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. With that, the team fell to 2-8 on the season and is in prime position to miss the playoffs and pick in the Top 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft. This is unheard of, as the last time the Patriots picked in the Top 5 was in 1994 when they selected Willie McGinest with the fourth-overall pick.
Let's look at the NFL Draft order after the Week 10 games.
Updated NFL Draft order after Week 10
This page will continue to be updated once every Week 10 game goes final.
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (1-8))
- Arizona Cardinals (1-8)
- New England Patriots (2-8)
- New York Giants (2-7)
- Chicago Bears (3-7)
- Green Bay Packers (3-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
- Tennessee Titans (3-6)
- Denver Broncos (3-5)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
- Washington Commanders (4-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
- New York Jets (4-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)
- Buffalo Bills (5-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
- New Orleans Saints (5-5)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans (5-4))
- Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (6-3))
- Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
- Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
- Detroit Lions (6-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
The Patriots are in a solid position to take a quarterback. They may need to, as Mac Jones was horrendous against the Colts and has failed to live up to the hype as a first-round pick in 2021. The real question is, will head coach Bill Belichick be around to make the selection?
Other teams to be considered the favorites for a Top 5 pick are the Cardinals and New York Giants. The Cardinals take on the Atlanta Falcons, while the Giants face the rival Dallas Cowboys.