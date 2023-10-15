Fansided

Updated NFL Draft order after Week 6 games

Breaking down the 2024 NFL Draft order after the Week 6 games throughout the league.

Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is chased out of
The Week 6 slate featured a huge matchup for anyone who is a fan of a team that already has them looking toward the 2024 NFL Draft, specifically in the Top 10 of the draft order entering the week.

Perhaps the most crucial game for that was a battle between NFC North foes, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Given that both teams came into the game with one loss, you might've expected a potential shootout between two talented offenses and two bad defenses. Instead, it was just all ugly. Kirk Cousins looked lost overall without Justin Jefferson while the Bears lost Justin Fields in the second half due to injury. That led to a 19-13 Vikings win, one that was hairier than it probably should've been.

Elsewhere, the Carolina Panthers, who owe their 2024 first-round pick to the Bears, lost again to remain the league's only winless team, getting blown out by the Dolphins. The Houston Texans, however, pulled off another quality win, topping the up-and-down Saints.

So where does this all leave the 2024 NFL Draft order after Week 6? Let's take a look at the full first-round order for picks No. 1-32.

Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Week 6 games

  1. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. New England Patriots
  6. New York Giants
  7. Minnesota Vikings
  8. Tennessee Titans
  9. Green Bay Packers
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Atlanta Falcons
  12. Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. Las Vegas Raiders
  15. Washington Commanders
  16. New York Jets
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Los Angeles Chargers
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Houston Texans (via Browns)
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Seattle Seahawks
  23. Dallas Cowboys
  24. Buffalo Bills
  25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  26. Jacksonville Jaguars
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Miami Dolphins
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season with a missed field goal in the final seconds against the Cleveland Browns. That doesn't move them too much as they sit at the No. 30 pick, but it does actually affect the Texans, who have Cleveland's pick from the Deshaun Watson trade. That pick now has dropped all the way to No. 20.

After that, the Eagles followed suit with a shocking upset loss to the Jets that no one saw coming. Again, that doesn't change the draft order too much, but it does leave the NFL with no undefeated teams remaining after six weeks.

It's fitting, though, that a loaded QB class in the 2024 NFL Draft currently has so many quarterback-needy (or potentially so) teams in the Top 10. The Bears could move on from Fields, the same of which is true for the Broncos with Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, the Patriots, Vikings, Titans and Raiders could also be in that mix as well.

A lot of football is still left to play this season, which will shake up the draft order further. But this is where things stand now.

