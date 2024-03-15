Updated Philadelphia Eagles 2024 draft picks after Kenny Pickett trade
Let's take a look at the Philadelphia Eagles 2024 draft picks after the team acquired Kenny Pickett from the Steelers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signing Russell Wilson meant that the days of Kenny Pickett being guaranteed a starting job in Pittsburgh were over. While Pickett wasn't going to be handed the job, it was assumed that he'd at the very least have a puncher's chance to start games for the Steelers. Turns out, that is not the case.
The Steelers confirmed that Russell Wilson is their guy officially by trading Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade that nobody saw coming. The Steelers now need a backup quarterback while the Eagles found the man who will hold the clipboard on the sideline of their games.
The trade made some sense for both sides as the Eagles bought low on a former first-rounder in Pickett, and the Steelers parted ways with a player who just wasn't the right fit on their team.
By sending Pickett to Philadelphia, the Eagles moved back from pick No. 98 to No. 120. They also sent out a pair of second-round picks in 2025. Not too terrible of a price to pay in exchange for a young backup quarterback who has some upside. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the return.
Updated Philadelphia Eagles draft picks after Kenny Pickett trade
Here are the updated draft picks for the Eagles after acquiring Pickett from the Steelers:
Round
Eagles Draft Picks (Overall)
First Round
No. 22
Second Round
No. 50,53
Third Round
None
Fourth Round
No. 120
Fifth Round
No. 161,171,172
Sixth Round
No. 187, 210
Seventh Round
None
As a team trying to win now, the NFL Draft might not seem super important for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that's how they can find contributing pieces who won't break the bank financially. Howie Roseman's ability to find talent in the draft is part of the reason why they're competitive just about every year.
By acquiring Pickett, the Eagles now have their backup QB solidified and will presumably have Tanner McKee, a player selected in the sixth round of last season's draft, as their third-stringer. Marcus Mariota, their backup from last season, signed with the Washington Commanders.
Moving back from the third round to the fourth round means that the Eagles would presumably be giving the Steelers the more talented player, but the difference isn't so substantial to the point where that'd be guaranteed. Losing out on a seventh-round pick isn't completely meaningless, but it's not something to get worked up about eith