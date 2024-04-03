Updated Steelers-49ers trade package for Brandon Aiyuk after Stefon Diggs trade
The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. What does that means for the Steelers pursuit of a wide receiver?
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver opposite George Pickens, and Brandon Aiyuk fits the bill. The only issue, of course, is that the asking price for a player of Aiyuk's stature was thought to be quite high. Add in that the 26-year-old wants a new contract, and acquiring the 49ers star will require not just draft picks, but financial flexibility as well.
The Steelers have both to offer Aiyuk, though the financial flexibility has been trimmed some this offseason thanks to big moves such as signing Patrick Queen, Russell Wilson and more.
Aiyuk is a capable threat on the outside and has Pro Bowl potential. He's also entering his prime as a pass-catcher, and would be a valuable addition for Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. But is Aiyuk worth the cost?
How Stefon Diggs trade impacts Steelers search for a wide receiver
Houston traded just a second-round pick for Stefon Diggs, and even received a sixth rounder back in return. The difference between Diggs and Aiyuk, of course, is age and contract status. Diggs is under contract for at least another season with an out in the 2025 offseason. His deal technically runs through 2027, should the Texans prefer.
Aiyuk is in the final season of his deal, so while he's not as productive as Diggs just yet, he'll receive a hefty contract on the free-agent market should he make it there. However, if Diggs deal taught us anything, it's that teams are unwilling to overpay for productive, proven veterans thanks to what's expected to be an impressive draft class headlined by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers.
Pittsburgh is under no pressure to trade for another option when they can select a highly-rated wide receiver with their first-round pick or even on Day 2. If the 49ers asking price is too high, Omar Khan will not budge. With that in mind, Christopher Kline's trade package from mid-March actually makes a good amount of sense.
Because of Aiyuk's age and productivity, the Steelers would have to trade away their Day 2 pick and then some. The 49ers would also move up to the fourth round, and get Aiyuk off their books.
Overall, the Diggs trade is a good template for the Steelers to pick from.