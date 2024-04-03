Updated Texans wide receiver depth chart after Stefon Diggs trade
Updating the Houston Texans wide receiver depth chart after acquiring Stefon Diggs.
The annual Stefon Diggs cryptic tweets were sent out in mid-March, and not much was thought of it. He had given the impression as if he wasn't always the happiest with the Buffalo Bills, but he had spent four seasons with the franchise and had established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL catching passes from Josh Allen.
With Diggs under contract through the 2027 campaign, it felt like a trade involving the 30-year-old was extremely unlikely, especially since Buffalo had cut several of their defensive players to get back under the cap. Well, the Bills shocked the NFL world on Wednesday morning sending the four-time Pro Bowler to the Houston Texans.
The package is pretty light. All the Bills receive is a 2025 2nd-round pick, while they also had to send Houston a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick in 2024. This is a shocking move from the Bills and another all-in move for a Texans team attempting to position itself to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025.
Updated Texans wide receiver depth chart after trading for Stefon Diggs
Here is what the Texans wide receiver depth chart looks like after acquiring Diggs. Spoiler alert: it's loaded.
1. Stefon Diggs
2. Nico Collins
3. Tank Dell
4. Noah Brown
5. Robert Woods
6. John Metchie III
7. Xavier Hutchinson
8. Johnny Johnson III
9. Steven Sims
10. Jared Wayne
11. Alex Bachman
Diggs slots in as the team's WR1 with two outstanding supporting members Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Collins broke out this past season with 1,297 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, while Dell had 709 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season. Having veterans Noah Brown and Robert Woods as depth is really strong too.
Diggs might be coming off of a down year, but let's not get anything twisted. He is still elite. His down year saw him record 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive season, and played a big role in helping Buffalo make another postseason appearance.
C.J. Stroud looked like a superstar in his rookie season and the Texans are doing whatever they can to maximize their window while he's under his rookie contract. They already added Joe Mixon to help on the offensive side of the ball and a slew of players including Danielle Hunter on the defensive end.
This Texans team lost in the Divisional Round to the Ravens last season but is poised to make a deep postseason run this time around. Adding Diggs, a battle-tested and bonafide WR1 should only help them in their quest.