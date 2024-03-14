Updated Washington Commanders 2024 draft picks after Sam Howell trade
The Washington Commanders have, unfortunately, grown accustomed to picking highly in the NFL Draft. It's not going to be any different in the 2024 NFL Draft either as the organization holds the No. 2 overall selection, which most have speculated confidently will be used to draft the quarterback of the future.
If that wasn't already a certainty, it is now. On Thursday, the Commanders agreed to trade the 2023 starting quarterback, Sam Howell, to the Seattle Seahawks. In a bit of convoluted compensation, Washington is sending a fourth and sixth-round pick to Seattle along with Howell in exchange for a third and fifth-round pick.
Moving on from Howell obviously puts the Commanders in prime position to hit the reset button at quarterback, but it also gives the franchise a treasure trove of draft picks beyond that to operate with after selling their two best pass-rushers on expiring contracts at last year's trade deadline.
So what do the Commanders draft picks look like now after another trade netted them a Top 80 selection? Let's take a look.
Here are the updated draft picks for the Commanders after dealing Howell to the Seahawks:
Round
Commanders Draft Picks (Overall)
First Round
No. 2
Second Round
No. 36, 40
Third Round
No. 67, 78, 100
Fourth Round
None
Fifth Round
No. 139, 152
Sixth Round
None
Seventh Round
No. 222
It's certainly not been a pretty last few years for the Commanders, but they have set themselves up in this year's draft to make serious noise. With the Howell trade in tandem with moving Montez Sweat to the Bears for a second-round pick and then trading Chase Young to the 49ers for a third-round pick, Washington now has six selections in the Top 100 picks.
That's a huge way for this team to first find a quarterback, almost indubitably with the second-overall pick, but also fill out the offensive line, defense, and other holes on the roster with high-end young pieces.
Washington's roster has not been short on high-end talent, but it's also been dramatically far from complete. With how they've operated over the past year, they clearly intend under a new regime to make great strides in remedying that situation in the 2024 NFL Draft.