Fansided

Updated Washington Commanders 2024 draft picks after Sam Howell trade

By Cody Williams

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders / Scott Taetsch/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Washington Commanders have, unfortunately, grown accustomed to picking highly in the NFL Draft. It's not going to be any different in the 2024 NFL Draft either as the organization holds the No. 2 overall selection, which most have speculated confidently will be used to draft the quarterback of the future.

If that wasn't already a certainty, it is now. On Thursday, the Commanders agreed to trade the 2023 starting quarterback, Sam Howell, to the Seattle Seahawks. In a bit of convoluted compensation, Washington is sending a fourth and sixth-round pick to Seattle along with Howell in exchange for a third and fifth-round pick.

Moving on from Howell obviously puts the Commanders in prime position to hit the reset button at quarterback, but it also gives the franchise a treasure trove of draft picks beyond that to operate with after selling their two best pass-rushers on expiring contracts at last year's trade deadline.

So what do the Commanders draft picks look like now after another trade netted them a Top 80 selection? Let's take a look.

Updated Washington Commanders draft picks after Sam Howell trade

Here are the updated draft picks for the Commanders after dealing Howell to the Seahawks:

Round

Commanders Draft Picks (Overall)

First Round

No. 2

Second Round

No. 36, 40

Third Round

No. 67, 78, 100

Fourth Round

None

Fifth Round

No. 139, 152

Sixth Round

None

Seventh Round

No. 222

It's certainly not been a pretty last few years for the Commanders, but they have set themselves up in this year's draft to make serious noise. With the Howell trade in tandem with moving Montez Sweat to the Bears for a second-round pick and then trading Chase Young to the 49ers for a third-round pick, Washington now has six selections in the Top 100 picks.

That's a huge way for this team to first find a quarterback, almost indubitably with the second-overall pick, but also fill out the offensive line, defense, and other holes on the roster with high-end young pieces.

Washington's roster has not been short on high-end talent, but it's also been dramatically far from complete. With how they've operated over the past year, they clearly intend under a new regime to make great strides in remedying that situation in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL DRAFT. Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up. Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up. dark

Home/Washington Commanders