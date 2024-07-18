US Olympian Shawn Johnson East believes in Simone Biles' emphatic comeback
By Adam Weinrib
Olympic Gymnast/Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East spoke with FanSided on behalf of Dairy Queen and their Miracle Treat Day, taking place on July 25. For every BLIZZARD treat sold that day, $1 or more will be donated to local children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. Download the DQ Mobile App for additional information and reminders.
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics begin on Friday, July 26, but former Team USA gymnast Shawn Johnson East's Olympic Fever began months ago.
"When they announce it four years before, there's always a little bit of hype, you see their first performance ... but 100 days out is when things really start amping up. We leave in a little over a week for Paris, and I feel like I'm just ... bleeding red, white and blue," Johnson East told FanSided.
The fan favorite gymnast will be returning to the games this time around with her family to cover the "social aspect" for Yahoo! Sports, recording content from the Opening Ceremony, a soccer match, and Parisian restaurants, which sounds like a massive bummer (jk). She'll also be providing analysis of the U.S. gymnastics team, an experienced bunch she believes will deliver on their promise.
Team USA Olympian Shawn Johnson East supports Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day on July 25
"I think we have a phenomenal team," Johnson East raved. "It's the first time in United States gymnastics history that there are four returning athletes from the Tokyo Olympics on the same team, which is wild. And then you have this baby, Hezly Rivera, who's 16, who's kind of anchoring the team, and she's so strong and solid."
The headliner, though, remains Simone Biles, whose comeback seems poised to reach a fitting conclusion. "She has nothing to prove to the world because she's the greatest of all time, but she looks phenomenal," Johnson East proudly shared.
American fans are accustomed to glory from their gymnasts, and this experienced bunch should be able to add to the country's vaunted legacy, emulating Johnson East, the 2008 Balance Beam champ, by increasing the medal count.
"I think they have a chance to get every single medal in the competition," Johnson East emphatically concluded.