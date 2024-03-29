USA Basketball Women's National Team announces training camp roster, includes Iowa's Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is tearing it up in March Madness, prepping for the WNBA Draft and now, possibly joining USA Basketball for the Olympics.
USA Basketball has announced the 14 players that will join the training camp hosted in Cleveland, Ohio, in April for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Of course, Iowa's own Caitlin Clark stood out the most on the roster. At 22 years old, she is arguably the best player in college basketball right now. This wouldn't be the first time Clark has represented the United States. She has already earned three gold medals with USA Basketball junior national teams and most recently was on the 2021 USA Women's U19 National Team, where she was the MVP of the competition.
Along with Clark many of the players that brought the United States gold in the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup were also included on the roster being A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd and Kelsey Plum.
Other big names on the roster include Diana Taurasi, Ariel Atkins, Britney Griner, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Rhyne Howard, Shakira Austin, and Aliyah Boston.
All of these names are in the pool of canditates for the Team USA selecction committe to decide on the Olympic team.
If we do see Clark making the team, she would be joining the list of Breanna Stewart (2016), Candace Parker (2008) and Diana Taurasi (2004) as recent graduates who made the Olympic roster in the same season.
Head coach Cheryl Reeve is expected to have a stacked roster for the Olympic games even while taking a quick glance at the training camp roster. However, only 12 players make the final roster so there are at least two cuts to be made. The U.S. are already a heavy favorite in France and is looking to roll back to the gold again.
The women's Olympic basketball tournament begins July 28 and ends August 11.
The final roster release is expected in the late spring, with the team looking to win its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Stay tuned to see who actually makes the team.