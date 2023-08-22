USC football rumors: New AD to hit easy layup with return of beloved retired jersey

Former USC AD Mike Bohn told me he wanted to re-retire Reggie Bush’s No. 5 at the Coliseum one day. I’m told that day will come sooner than expected under new USC AD Jennifer Cohen.



