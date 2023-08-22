USC football rumors: New AD to hit easy layup with return of beloved retired jersey
Is USC ready to bring the No. 5 back to the Coliseum peristyle?
Regardless of what the NCAA and Heisman Trust continue to insist, USC football boasts eight Heisman Trophy winners, not seven. And soon Reggie Bush's No. 5 jersey should be back in a place of honor with the rest of them.
That's right. According to Arash Markazi, new USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen plans to follow through with her predecessor's desire to put Bush's Heisman banner back where it belongs.
Cohen, who was the AD at Washington, was just introduced by USC on Monday. She officially started her tenure on Tuesday. The Trojans play their first home game on Saturday, and it could be that soon to see the No. 5 back underneath the peristyle at the Coliseum.
First of all, let's all take a moment to appreciate the restored Peristyle looking sharp as ever in that photo shared by Markazi on Twitter. The updated Heisman Trophy banners are a strong addition to the aesthetic of one of the world's most iconic stadiums.
It'll be even better when Reggie Bush's No. 5 is sitting next to Caleb Williams' No. 13. The space there on the right for two banners is notable.
USC has retired and displayed the numbers of their Heisman Trophy winners at the Coliseum for decades. They had to remove the No. 5 when Bush was disassociated from the university under NCAA penalties. That disassociation officially ended in 2020, allowing USC to welcome the electric running back into the fold once again.
Naturally, there have been continued conversations about re-retiring the No. 5, alongside calls for Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back as well.
Now is as good a time as any with the Trojans opening the 2023 season against San Jose State on Saturday.
It would be an easy layup for Cohen in her new role as athletic director.