USMNT-Mexico nations league final takes ugly turn as American fans hit with bottles, more
Mexico national soccer team fans did not take kindly to their 2-0 loss against the USMNT.
By Mark Powell
While Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams had plenty to celebrate thanks to their goals in another Dos-A-Cero victory over the Mexican men's national team, those in the stands weren't as lucky. That match, which was played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featured a mostly pro-Mexico national team crowd.
As the Americans took an early lead and never looked back, the match had to be stopped on two occasions thanks to homophobic slurs. Meanwhile, Mexico national team fans through bottles and objects at the American players on the field, making contact with fans in the process. This led to fights in the stands.
One American soccer fan documented his injuries from the match, as he needed staples via the first aid stand after being struck with beer cans and batteries. The photograph, which is fairly gruesome, has been linked here.
Mexico national team fans throw objects at USMNT players, direct homophobic chants
This is the third straight CONCACAF Nations League final which was interrupted by chants of homophobic slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. There is an unfortunate history here, as Mexico national team fans have forced CONCACAF officials to pause matches at very inopportune times, including during a penalty shootout at the 2021 semifinal. As CBS reports, Mexico soccer fans have even been penalized during the World Cup for their actions, and it has yet to make an impact on some fans.
"Mexico have also been penalized several times by FIFA in recent years for their fans' usage of the anti-LGBTQ+ chant. The team played two World Cup qualifiers in the winter of 2022 behind closed doors and were fined 100,000 Swiss francs (around $110,000) and received the same fine and a one-match supporters ban after fans were heard using the chant during 2022 World Cup group stage matches against Poland and Saudi Arabia."
The actions of a few outliers do not sum up Mexico national team fans as a whole. Yet, throwing beer cans and batteries are just the tip of the iceberg. Ideally CONCACAF can find a way to clean this up prior to World Cup qualifiers.