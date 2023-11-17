USMNT rumors: Reyna to Ajax, super sub Pepi, Weah is back
Today's USMNT rumors include Gio Reyna being linked with Ajax. Ricardo Pepi is becoming a super sub and Timothy Weah should be back for Juventus' next game.
USMNT rumors: Gio Reyna to Ajax
Gio Reyna scored for the USMNT against Trinidad and Tobago last night in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final. However, his situation at Borussia Dortmund is far from perfect right now due to his lack of game time.
Football Transfers has reported that a loan to Ajax could be on the cards for Reyna.
Some of Reyna's USMNT teammates — Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi are enjoying playing in the Eredivisie but with Ajax's rivals PSV Eindhoven. Heading to the Netherlands could be the right move for Reyna to ensure that he starts playing regularly again.
Super sub Ricardo Pepi
Ricardo Pepi is becoming a super sub after he came off the bench to give the USMNT the lead against Trinidad and Tobago.
Opta Jack revealed that "Pepi is the first player in USMNT history to score 5 goals as a substitute in a single calendar year."
Folarin Balogun has been the USMNT's preferred striker since he switched from England. However, with the goals that Pepi is getting, maybe the PSV forward should be the one starting.
Timothy Weah back for Juventus
Timothy Weah missed out on the latest USMNT roster due to injury. However, he should be back for Juventus' next match.
CalcioMercato has revealed that Weah will be available for Juve's first game after the international break which will be against Inter Milan.
It is unclear if Weah will start, especially with the form of fellow American Weston McKennie. Since returning from Leeds United, McKennie has been in fine form and has often been used in Weah's position of right-midfield.