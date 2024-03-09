USWNT vs. Brazil live stream, schedule, preview: Watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup
Coming off story-filled semifinals, the USWNT match-up against South American juggernaut Brazil with the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup title on the line.
And then there were two. The Red, White, and Blue are set to encounter the Green and Yellow under the lights of Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday. The reward -- the lift of a new piece of silverware. The 90 minutes (or more) should serve as an informational gauge for two nations currently undergoing a period of transition on and off the pitch.
Led by new manager Arthur Elias, Brazil has cruised into the title match, outscoring its opposition 15-1 in the last 450 minutes of football. Life for the South American power has been relatively positive since that early at the 2023 Women's World Cup exit which ultimately led to the sacking of Pia Sundhage. Without Marta, the nation has spread the wealth out up-front. Four players have found the back of the net at least twice including one of Kansas City Current's newest additions Bia Zaneratto. 11 Brazilians have contributed at least one goal, four more than the United States.
Now, we'll have an opportunity to see what this dynamic attacking unit can do against one of the best defenses in all of international women's football. In two out of the three times Brazil has encountered a top-10 FIFA-ranked side since the World Cup, it failed to convert a chance in the final third. The only legit test Elias' crew had in this W Gold Cup so far was against Colombia when a tap-in finish off the boot of Duda Santos was all that separated the two rivals.
The semifinal was even pretty straightforward. Mexico lost defender Nicolette Hernández through a red card within the first 30 minutes, severely hurting the ability of Pedro Lopez's team to strike on the counter. The sending-off of Hernández forced Lopez to go more defensive, subbing off both Diana Ordóñez, and Maria Sanchez within minutes of the controversial decision.
Twila Kilgore's side has undergone an interesting journey, to say the least in this tournament. In addition to its shocking defeat to a North American rival, the USWNT competed alongside Canada on a waterlogged pitch for an entire 120 minutes. The home team crawled its way through to the final behind the excellence of Alyssa Naeher, the nation's no doubt No. 1 stop-stopper. You can't read too much into how well Kilgore's lineup against Canada did due to the conditions, but it's safe to say we'll see a pretty similar lineup.
A flexible, and fluid 4-2-3-1 seems to be what the team will likely be rolling with. Jenna Nighswonger will have the license to make runs down the flank while Jaedyn Shaw uses her creativity to execute inverted progressive runs into the teeth of the defense. Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson were immense against Colombia and have to be in there on Sunday. Brazil, though is a new type of challenge on that end.
As Lori Lindsey explained on the last broadcast, Elias' attacking system that complements the back-three is where four Brazilians match up against the entire back four of the opponent. Essentially going player for player. Girma, Davidson, and particularly Emily Fox have to be physical, not allowing the energetic opposition to turn and create.
These two nations in the Western Hemisphere have competed on 39 occasions in the past with the USWNT dropping just three of them. The Stars and Stripes are unbeaten in their last nine against the South American nation, last falling short in 2014 down in Brasília when Marta did, well, Marta things. The last meeting came at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, a match where Mallory Swanson's second-half goal clinched the three points.
How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Final
- Date: Sunday, March 10
- Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: Paramount+
These two outfits will be among the four nations along with Canada and Japan at the 2024 SheBelieves Cup which kicks off on April 6. The final is slated to occur soon after the semifinals on April 9 at Lower.com Field, the home of the MLS's Columbus Crew.