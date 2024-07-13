USWNT vs. Mexico: International friendly TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
We all remember February 26. Pedro Lopez and the Mexican Women's National Team took down the United States Women's National Team just the second time in the history of this series. It was a performance of true grit from the world's 29th-ranked team as it made the Red, White, and Blue incredibly uncomfortable with a high-risk pressing style led by Lizbeth Ovalle, Maria Sanchez, and Kiana Palacios.
This just doesn't feel like the same U.S. team from that day.
Just before Emma Hayes and company jet off to France, they have a chance at revenge against their rivals to the south on Saturday afternoon in the Impact 99 Legacy Match, presented by New York Life at the home of NJ/NY Gotham FC.
Since that defeat in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, the United States has outscored its opponents 17 to 5. This rivalry, while very lopsided, has been incredibly competitive as of recently. Lopez and Mexico are not scared. Not even in the slightest. Four NWSL players are on this Mexico roster including Scarlett Camberos, who looks to be heading out of the Bay Area back to Liga MX Femenil in the near future.
Hayes and the U.S. should come out with more fire and a willingness to show what exactly this team is capable of before a major tournament. What we are dying to see even more of is that fluidity and chemistry between the attackers we saw a lot against Korea Republic in June.
Hayes announced on Friday that the U.S. will be without Catarina Macario, who is unable to prepare physically for the Olympic tournament due to consistent irritation in her right knee. She was replaced on the roster of 18 by Gotham forward Lynn Williams while Emily Sams was elevated to an alternate. Other than that, health isn't much of a problem for this friendly.
One of the most intriguing storylines heading into this one is the tactical setup by Hayes and the in-game adjustments we may see. We'll likely see a 4-2-3-1 with potentially a three back in possession, pushing one of the fullbacks like Nighswonger up the flank. The versatility of players is one of the keys that Hayes always looks for in her players, so watch for some movement across the forward line in game.
Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman are the keys to the attacking success of this group. Don't overlook Crystal Dunn though, who played for Hayes at Chelsea and has looked quite dangerous for the New Jersey outfit this season in the NWSL.
Predicted USWNT starting XI vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (C), Sam Coffey; Jaedyn Shaw, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson
Forward: Sophia Smith
How to watch the USWNT vs. Mexico, a pre-Olympics international friendly
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey)
- TV info/Live Stream: TNT, TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Max, and Peacock
Prediction: USWNT 4-0 Mexico
The four-time gold medalists will head to Audi Field to meet Costa Rica at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday night in the Send-Off Match Presented by Coca-Cola.