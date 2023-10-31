129-second video of dropped passes vs Vikings is pure torture for Packers fans and Jordan Love haters
Packers receivers dropped a ridiculous number of Jordan Love passes during Green Bay's Week 8 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
By Luke Norris
A season ago, the Green Bay Packers led the NFL in dropped passes, which certainly didn't please Aaron Rodgers, whose on-camera eye rolls became a source of weekly entertainment.
With the Jordan Love era now underway, Matt LaFleur had to be hoping his new signal-caller wouldn't have to deal with those same issues. But that's not been the case during the Packers' atrocious 2-5 start to the 2023 campaign.
And overall, the receiving corps as a whole had its worst outing of the season this past Sunday during Green Bay's 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Jordan Love should have had far more completions during the Packers' Week 8 loss to the Vikings
Jordan Love's official stat line versus the Vikings had him completing 24 of 41 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But that doesn't tell the whole tale, does it?
Following the game, LaFleur claimed the Packers had at least six dropped passes. But this 129-second video features nine plays in which Green Bay receivers either mishandled, bobbled, or simply dropped the football. Take a look.
Okay, so there may be one or two in there that could have gone either way, given the presence of the Minnesota defenders. But, come on, some of those are simply inexcusable. And it's things like this that are costing the Packers football games.
Is Jordan Love the perfect quarterback? Obviously not. This is his first year as a starter, and he's going to make mistakes. That's just a given. But he's been better than what his numbers have shown, especially as it relates to his 57.7% completion percentage.
Have his 99 incompletions all been drops? Of course not. But he's got to have a little more help. The Packers continue to get in their own way, and while dropped passes certainly aren't the only problem in Green Bay, they're not helping.
Cheeseheads will have to hope things improve when the Packers welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Lambeau Field in Week 9.