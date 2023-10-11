4 trades Vikings can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
It's time for the Minnesota Vikings to embrace the tank... let's blow it up!
Vikings could trade T.J. Hockenson to the Dolphins
The Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson last season for a second-round pick and a third-round pick. Hockenson was just recently made the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, a clear statement of confidence from the Minnesota front office. Five games into the season, however, it's getting harder to justify the investment.
If the Vikings tank, there's no reason to keep high-voltage offensive weapons like Hockenson stuck in purgatory. He could return the value he commanded last season and then some, setting Minnesota up with more draft capital while Hockenson gets to tear up the field for a contender.
What better home for Hockenson than the Miami Dolphins, a team dedicated to perfecting the offensive side of the ball. Tua Tagovailoa isn't the most innately gifted passer, but the Dolphins' timing is razor-sharp. He has developed a psychic connection with his top weapons, leading Miami to the highest yards-per-catch average in the NFL.
Hockenson averaged 15.2 yards per catch with the Lions before the trade last season. That number plummeted to 8.7 after the trade (and it's down to 8.5 this season). He is built for a more explosive role in the offense and he would benefit from the attention paid to speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Defenses would have trouble accounting for all of Miami's weapons; Hockenson's physical 6-foot-5 frame is hard enough to stop under normal circumstances.
The Vikings (again) get picks and the chance to position themselves for high-value prospects.