Vikings crowd shows clearly fans have given up hope for this team
Let's just say that the Kansas City Chiefs faithful showed up strong at US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings are one of the more disappointing teams in the league. The team's season ended with a first-round exit by the New York Giants. Through the first four weeks, the team has one win and struggles mightily to hold onto the football. Week 5 saw them face a tough test in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ahead of the game, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune posted a photo of the crowd at US Bank Stadium on Twitter 15 minutes ahead of kickoff. In the photo, you can see a ton of red in the stands, filled with Chiefs fans.
There were also plenty of fans at the stadium and those watching at home pointed out that the Chiefs fans made the trip to Minneapolis.
Chiefs fans take over US Bank Stadium, take away home field advantage for Vikings
US Bank Stadium was also filled with "Swifties," the fans of singer Taylor Swift. The 12-time Grammy Award winner was a guest of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for Kansas City's games in Weeks 3 and 4, as the two are rumored to be dating. But for those fans who were looking forward to Swift being shown on the big screen at US Bank Stadium, they were out of luck, as the singer was not in attendance.
The Vikings fans that were in attendance got to watch the team lose their fourth game of the season by the score of 27-20. Perhaps the most telling stat of them all is that home field doesn't bring an advantage for the Vikings this season, as they are 0-3 at US Bank Stadium so far this season.
Minnesota couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, as tight end Josh Oliver fumbled the football, giving the Chiefs a chance to take an early 7-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Isiah Pacheco.
While the Vikings tied things up 13-13 at halftime, the Chiefs pulled away in the third quarter, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdown passes to wide receiver Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce. The Vikings attempted a comeback, pulling within 27-20, but were unable to do so on the final drive.
The Vikings will look to get back in the win column next week when they go on the road to face the rival Chicago Bears.