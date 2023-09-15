Vikings fans have already started rooting for Caleb Williams after 0-2 start
The Vikings season is off to a disastrous start and some fans are already calling for a tanking campaign for Caleb Williams.
By Ian Levy
The Minnesota Vikings needed to catch some breaks this season to make the leap from solid playoff team to dark horse contender. So far, nothing has gone right.
After Thursday night's 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings are off to an 0-2 start. Kirk Cousins has been effective when he's been able to get the ball in the air — 708 passing yards, 6 touchdowns to just a single pick, but he's also fumbled three times. As a team, the Vikings have turned the ball over seven times in two games, with just one takeaway from their own defense. They've also managed just 69 yards on the ground.
There is still plenty more football to be played but the Vikings have dug themselves a hole by dropping such a winnable game to the Bucs and their flaws as a team have been thoroughly exposed. The playoffs aren't completely out of the question but some fans are already pivoting, and putting their existential energy into hoping for a top NFL Draft pick rather than a wild card spot.
Would the Vikings consider trading Kirk Cousins to lean into the tank?
As several astute Twitterers suggested, the Vikings could really help their chances of getting the No. 1 pick and a chance to take Caleb Williams by trading Kirk Cousins. The New York Jets, who built a win-now roster around Aaron Rodgers, are suddenly left rudderless with him out for the season. Cousins is, theoretically, the kind of veteran quarterback with just enough upside to step in and keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.
Cousins is a free agent at the end of this season and the Vikings have already said they aren't interested in committing to him long-term which makes selling while the value is high seem like a no-brainer.
Some fans may love the idea but there's no indication yet the Vikings are actually considering that past. However, if they are thinking about it they may need to act quickly before the Jets find another solution and remove their leverage.