Jets get a W on Thursday Night Football without even playing
The New York Jets have to be thrilled with the outcome of Thursday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
The New York Jets' fanbase was in shambles on Monday night after Aaron Rodgers went down four plays into the season with a torn Achilles. Zach Wilson entered the game and somehow captained a victory, but we know how the Zach Wilson story ends. No matter how often the Jets say "he's our guy," speculation about alternatives will never cease. He's not good enough for what the Jets want to accomplish.
As New York scours the market for veteran QBs, it's hard not to be underwhelmed by the available slate... Carson Wentz, Cam Newton, Nick Foles. And, uh, maybe RGIII?
Can any of those players lead a title team in 2023? The Jets' front office is probably prepared to hunker down until 2024, when Rodgers will return, but what if a better option surfaces?
And no, we're not talking about Tom Brady. We're talking about Kirk Cousins.
The New York Jets' Kirk Cousins pipe dream could come true
The Minnesota Vikings fell to 0-2 on the season with a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The Vikings committed four fumbles. All four were lost. Cousins was responsible for one; Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, and Brandon Powell claimed the others.
Cousins now has four turnovers through two games and the Vikings, who went 13-4 last season, are digging an early hole in a more competitive NFC North. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers both look the part of legitimate contenders. Meanwhile, the Vikings have been openly hesitant to ensure Cousins a big contract beyond this season — the final year on his deal.
If the Vikings don't want to pay Cousins and the season starts to slip away early, it would not be terribly shocking to see Minnesota fire up the trade machine. The Jets still have Rodgers under contract, but even a one-season Cousins rental could pay dividends for such a talented and complete roster.
New York's Week 1 victory was a real testament to the talent on the roster. The playmaking corps of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, and Allen Lazard can dish out serious damange. The defense ranks near the top of the league. And yet, with a poor offensive line and an ever poorer QB, that all means very little.
Cousins would significantly boost the Jets' odds of immediate contention. He's a savvy game-manager; he doesn't hold the ball too long and his early-season turnovers are a momentary aberration, not the norm. Cousins doesn't have the strongest arm, but he can push daring passes into tight windows. The Vikings were near the top of the NFL in passing yards last season and we have seen what a top-shelf WR can do at Cousins' disposal. Garrett Wilson isn't Justin Jefferson, but the Jets would be wise to invest in such a pairing.
The price for Cousins' services could prove too much for New York, who sent a considerable chunk of draft capital to Green Bay in the Rodgers trade. If the Vikings do decide to pull the plug, New York won't be the only team picking up the phone. Zach Wilson is bad, but Jets fans didn't have to watch Joshua Dobbs or Desmond Ridder play QB. Poor quarterback play is not a NYC-exclusive experience.
That said, it's a fun thought exercise. Cousins doesn't make the Jets AFC favorites, but neither did Rodgers. All New York wants out of this season is a puncher's chance. The Wilson experiment is going nowhere fast and Cousins is, at the very least, another veteran who can teach the former No. 2 pick the ropes until Rodgers is back in uniform.
Minnesota is fast approaching a point of reckoning. The schedule doesn't get much easier from here, with the Los Angeles Chargers coming to town next week and the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Vikings in Week 5. If Minnesota finds itself 1-4 or 0-5, then the pendulum will have swung from mild concern to outright panic.
Time is running out, and the Jets are eagerly watching the clock as it ticks.
