Aaron Rodgers first comment since injury is entirely stereotypical
New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers addressed the fans on Instagram and his response to the injury is classic Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers' season ended after four snaps, when the 39-year-old spun to the ground on Monday Night Football in the clutches of Buffalo Bills DE Leonard Floyd. His calf gave a fateful shudder and it was soon reported that Rodgers had suffered a torn Achilles.
There aren't many tougher injuries to come back from, a fact several high-profile NFL QBs are well aware of. Dan Marino offered sage words of wisdom about the "tedious" process of coming back from an Achilles tear, but Rodgers is almost 40. It's only natural for doubt about his future to creep into the conversation.
The New York Jets' QB, however, put any such doubt to bed with a thank-you message on Instagram.
Aaron Rodgers hints at return in thank-you message to New York Jets fans
Leave it to Rodgers to break out the theologian-meets-Batman quote to announce his intention to play football again.
Rodgers has indicated a desire to play into his 40s, but retirement was on the table. Now, Rodgers has every intention of working his way back and putting on a Jets uniform for longer than one possession.
Whatever your opinion of Rodgers is, injuries are a rotten side effect of the game we all love. There was a lot of excitement tied to this Jets team with Rodgers under center. From the wide array of talented skill players at Rodgers' disposal to the imposing defense, the Jets looked — on paper, at least — like a legitimate contender in the crowded AFC.
The team still managed to outlast the Bills 22-16 in overtime with Zach Wilson under center. The immediate future without Rodgers is murky at best, but New York has the talent to contend next season if Rodgers works his way back. After years of thinly veiled unhappiness in Green Bay, it has been nice to see Rodgers take so quickly to his new home. He's an all-time quarterback looking to drag the Jets out of football purgatory. Who doesn't want to see him get a fair shot?
Rodgers deserves his NFL swan song. Even if next season is his last, it's comforting to know that his career won't end on such a depressing note. There's still time for Rodgers to change his mind and knee injuries can be fickle at Rodgers' ripe age, but among many other things, Rodgers is a hard worker who loves football. There's every reason to believe he will come back ready to compete with the Jets in 2024.