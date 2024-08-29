Chargers snipe potential J.J. McCarthy replacement in trade Vikings should’ve made
The Minnesota Vikings have had quite the disastrous offseason take place in their quarterback room.
They lost their starter, Kirk Cousins, in free agency, while also watching fan favorite Josh Dobbs walk out the door. But they quickly leaped into action to fix this.
They picked up Sam Darnold and drafted JJ McCarthy out of Michigan with their top draft pick. That duo would be solid enough for 2024. Darnold would likely just be there as a placeholder until McCarthy was ready to take over as the team's signal-caller of the future.
There was a wrench thrown in the plans when McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus and underwent a full repair surgery that would sideline him for the entire 2024 season.
This loss of McCarthy has left them with a depleted quarterback room that features three low-floor, low-ceiling options.
It seems like they're ready to roll into the season with their current QB room, as they're watching other teams make trades for backup quarterbacks while they sit idly.
Chargers steal QB Taylor Heinicke from the QB-needy Vikings
Most recently, it was the Los Angeles Chargers that stole one of the better backup quarterbacks around, landing a deal to acquire Taylor Heinicke from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2025 late-round pick.
Heinicke would have been a perfect fit in Minnesota, but the Vikings let him go to Atlanta with their former quarterback, Kirk Cousins.
Viking fans have argued that the team is content with their quarterback room. They argue that Minnesota had the choice to resign Josh Dobbs or trade for Taylor Heinicke, but they didn't make these moves because they're content with what they have.
Their situation isn't bad when McCarthy is healthy. That's the key. They're missing the crowned jewel in their QB room. Not looking to add a temporary option that could compete with Darnold for the starting job is like waving the white flag on the season.
And you simply cannot afford to wave the white flag when you have Justin Jefferson on your team. Each year of Jefferson, especially in his prime, should be spent trying to win the Super Bowl. You don't run across an offensive player with his talent and ability very often. Waving the white flag would be a complete disaster of a season during Jefferson's prime.
And if the team opts to go into 2024 with their current QB room, they're waving the white flag and accepting their spot as the worst team in the NFC North.