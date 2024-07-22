Former Vikings star could return home thanks to ties with JJ McCarthy
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Vikings will face some uncertainty in their passing attack for the first time in six seasons after allowing quarterback Kirk Cousins to sign with the Atlanta Falcons during free agency.
In 2024, the Vikings will see fresh faces at the quarterback position. The Vikings drafted Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed veteran free agent Sam Darnold to serve as a stopgap starter while the rookie develops.
Regardless of who takes snaps under center, the Vikings quarterbacks won't have any shortage of talent at the wide receiver position. From the days of the Minneapolis Miracle, the Vikings have drafted and developed some of the league's premier pass catchers.
Vikings could reunite with former Pro Bowl wide receiver
Although the Vikings have plenty of talent on offense, the team could continue to stockpile weaponry for their new quarterbacks. A reunion with wide receiver Adam Thielen could make sense for the Vikings, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.
Thielen, who is currently under contract with the Carolina Panthers, has been spotted working out with McCarthy throughout the offseason.
“Adam Thielen is still under contract in Carolina, but he's been working out with J.J. McCarthy," Goessling said on KFAN radio on Friday. "And if he ends up getting cut in Carolina, I guess I wouldn't be stunned by [a Minnesota reunion]. I mean, it certainly would make some sense for him to come back. … And I think [the Vikings would] have some interest in that if that ever were to come up. … I think the relationship is such that maybe if that would come up, that could be an option for him at some point.”
Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers last offseason. Despite playing on one of the worst offensive team's in the league, Thielen managed to compile 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Entering the second year of his deal, the 34-year-old wide receiver has emerged as a potential candidate to be released due to his $9.9 million salary cap hit and age.
Carolina drafted wide receiver Xavier Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson this offseason.
At this point, releasing Thielen wouldn't make much sense. The Panthers would take on a significant dead cap charge that would outweigh any benefits of releasing the aging wideout. They'd be better off waiting until next offseason, when Thielen's dead cap hit would drop to $5 million instead of $13 million this offseason.