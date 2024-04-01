Former Vikings GM proves why he was fired with terrible idea for Minnesota's QB plan
As NFL general managers scramble to find this year's Brock Purdy, former Vikings GM Rick Spielman has a really bad idea.
By Mark Powell
Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was fired in January of 2022, along with then-head coach Mike Zimmer. Spielman and Zimmer were replaced by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell, who still hold their respective positions.
Spielman has since remained in the public eye, working through the pre-draft process with the 33rd Team and other football publications. While the former Vikings general manager admitted he mismanaged the team's quarterback room, he still feels inclined to give his opinion on...Minnesota's plan at QB. I kid you not.
While most pundits assume Minnesota will trade up in the NFL Draft to select one of the top-four quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or JJ McCarthy), Spielman has another idea. What if the Vikings instead saved that draft capital and selected a sleeper in the later rounds?
“Anyone coming out of that [offensive] system would be the best, whether it’s the Rams or whether it’s the 49ers,” Spielman said of QB prospect Spencer Rattler. “I would say even Minnesota.”
Former Vikings GM is high on Spencer Rattler
I don't want to pile on Spielman too much here, as he isn't alone in the pre-draft hype of Rattler, who many expect will be a third-round pick. However, Rattler has the classic build and arm talent of a five-star recruit. Unfortunately for Rattler, he's never fully proven what he can do with that arm talent, having transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina, putting up some rather modest numbers in the process.
Either Rattler is a late bloomer, or Spielman is falling for the same 5-star hype as college recruiters.
“I don’t know if Brock Purdy would be Brock Purdy if he wasn’t in San Francisco. They have to be in the right system, in the right fight, in the right coaching,” Spielman continued. “If [Rattler] does get in that right area, then I think he has a chance, because there’s no question about the throwing and everything like that. It’s just if he’s not in the right situation, he’s gonna fail.”
Spielman noted Rattler's struggles late in games and with his decision-making, which typically doesn't magically improve at the professional ranks.
The difference between Purdy and Rattler is that the former succeeded at the collegiate ranks but was overlooked because of his physical attributes. Rattler is essentially the opposite, which should concern any team.