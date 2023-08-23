Vikings Rumors: Jonathan Taylor trade odds, Kirk Cousins contract, Ivan Pace Jr. buzzkill
Are the Vikings in the Jonathan Taylor trade market, Kirk Cousins' next contract, and the Ivan Pace Jr. hype gets cold water on it.
Vikings Rumors: Is Jonathan Taylor trade in play for Minnesota?
The talk of the NFL right now, and perhaps rightfully so, is if the Indianapolis Colts will trade star running back Jonathan Taylor. Jim Irsay and the front office granted the former second-round pick permission to seek a trade with other teams, but reports also indicate that the Colts are looking for a first-round pick or a package of equal value in return.
Of course, just because Irsay -- a man who traded a first-round pick for Trent Richardson -- believes that's what Taylor's value should be doesn't mean he's going to get it. In all likelihood, he won't.
But the bigger question in Minnesota is if a Vikings team relying on Alexander Mattison and a smattering of unproven backs to replace Dalvin Cook in the backfield for the 2023 season could get involved.
Put simply, it doesn't appear that the Vikings are a leading contender by any stretch. Spotrac updated the odds for Taylor's trade destination on Tuesday and Minnesota was listed at +1500 on DraftKings Sportsbook, giving them only the ninth-best odds among the listed teams that could make the trade.
The Dolphins, who incidentally missed out on Cook after the Vikings cut him to make the veteran back a free agent, are the heavy favorites right now. The NFC North rival Bears have the second-best odds of that group.
A Taylor trade, assuming that Irsay comes off of his first-round pick price tag, would make some sense for the Vikings. Many believe that Mattison is best used as a backup in an offense rather than a featured back and the depth behind him is wholly unproven. Moreover, Minnesota wouldn't be committing substantial money this season to Taylor at the end of his rookie contract. The question would become, however, if they would look to extend him after just getting out from the Cook contract.
The conclusion regarding the Vikings is most likely that they won't be heavily involved in the Jonathan Taylor trade sweepstakes. Financially, it just doesn't seem like the direction they're moving. But seeing them on the odds board in the Top 10 does at least pique some interest in the possibility of adding another elite playmaker to a potent Kevin O'Connell offense.