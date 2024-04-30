Vikings sign UDFA pass-rusher who could be immediate Dallas Turner backup
The Minnesota Vikings continue to do great work in, around and after the NFL Draft process.
By John Buhler
As if trading up to get Dallas Turner out of Alabama wasn't enough, the Minnesota Vikings opted to add another pass-rusher in Gabriel Murphy out of UCLA as an undrafted free agent. For whatever reason, the former North Texas transfer went undrafted over the weekend. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to announce that Murphy as indeed signing with the Vikings as a free agent.
Minnesota used the No. 23 overall pick the Vikings required from the Houston Texans to move up to No. 17 in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Turner sliding to the second half of the first round, the Vikings decided to move up in the first round for the second time on Thursday night after going from No. 11 to No. 10 to take J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. Turner is who will replace Danielle Hunter.
You have to like what general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did in this draft. He satisfied the Vikings' two biggest needs, which were quarterback and pass-rusher. Yes, they became their two biggest needs after letting Hunter want to the Houston Texans in his free agency and Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in his, but that is not the point. The point is this was such a great draft for the Vikings.
By adding Murphy, the Vikings have a more than capable backup to Turner in the same rookie class.
With Murphy projecting to be a future NFL starter, you can say this was quite the UDFA steal for them.
Minnesota Vikings now have Dallas Turner insurance in Gabriel Murphy
Adofo-Mensah needed to have a good draft to save his job. He not only had one of the better drafts of any team in the NFL, but I think he is giving his rebuilding team a realistic chance to be very competitive by the end of next season. Would I be shocked if the Vikings made the playoffs? Not really, but I do expect that they will play a part in some other team in the NFC not making them as well.
What I like about this signing by the Vikings is two-fold. One, they are clearly betting on their ability to develop talent on this coaching staff. It is a huge part as to why they took McCarthy when they did in the draft process. The other is there are plenty of opportunities to compete. Minnesota is not a Super Bowl team, but can push for the playoffs if they steal a few wins early in the year to make it interesting.
Overall, the Vikings ended up signing an edge rusher who should have probably been drafted, one who projects to be an eventual starting option one day in Murphy. While McCarthy and Turner should steal all of the headlines over what Adofo-Mensah and the rest of the Minnesota brass did over the weekend, a hit is a hit is a hit. The Vikings may have gotten a two-bagger in picking up Murphy here.
With Jared Goff, Jordan Love and Caleb Williams in division, you can never get enough pass rushers.