Grading a Vikings-Titans trade that gets J.J. McCarthy another weapon
By John Buhler
Now that J.J. McCarthy is the future of the quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings, we should look for them to acquire another weapon in some fashion or another to round out its receiving corps. For as much as everyone likes Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison atop the depth chart, outside of injured tight end T.J. Hockenson, what else is there to write home about the Vikings' passing attack?
I have written about how former Las Vegas Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow could be a fit in the Twin Cities previously. He could sign for something just above the veteran minimum on a one-year deal. However, there is a chance the Vikings could trade for somebody. One former first-round pick who could be made available is Treylon Burks of the Tennessee Titans. He has been a total bust so far.
With Alex Kay of Bleacher Report at the helm of this, here is a trade proposed between the teams.
In theory, it makes sense, but Tennessee could and should ask for more to move on from Burks.
I added to Kay's initial proposal and gave the Titans a pair of seventh-round picks for 2025, both of which did not initially belong to the Vikings. One used to belong to the Dallas Cowboys and the other once belonged to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It may not seem like much but those two late-round picks gets us to within $165,000 of being about even when it comes to assets being exchanged in a trade.
Let's now discuss if either of these trades could work and if both parties should strike up a deal.
How to get Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks onto Minnesota Vikings
Admittedly, the Vikings are not the best of trade partners for the Titans in their quest to dump Burks onto somebody else's roster. They may play in the opposite conference, but the remnants of Burks' rookie contract, combined with the Vikings' current allocation of assets makes it difficult. I wouldn't say that Burks is worth more than day-three compensation, but we have to balance out the scales.
As far as if the Vikings should do it, this just kind of feels like they are dipping their toes into the N'Keal Harry nonsense with the hopes that Burks could become a 21st-century Cris Carter. I suspect he will be dealt but I am not overly crazy about the Vikings fit to begin with. To me, I like him going to the Steelers a bit more, even if it happens to be in-conference. They can make a trade work much easier.
And for the Titans, I guess you could take a pair of seventh-round picks from Minnesota and find a way to package that in a deal to get you something better? Again, I feel like Tennessee could get a better package from another team than this. It is why I think Minnesota should sign someone like Hunter Renfrow off the street instead. It will cost the Vikings a third as much to go in that direction.
But if we are talking about Kay's trade proposal strictly here, I don't have much of a problem with it.