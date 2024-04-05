Are the Vikings' trade rumors for a QB actually the perfect smokescreen?

The #Vikings flew out their whole staff for a private workout with Michael Penix Jr. in Seattle, including HC Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, sources say.



I’m told Penix has a top 30 with the #Raiders today, who currently hold the 13th pick in the draft. https://t.co/mZVUcG9zpr pic.twitter.com/ulR1Czgl4W