Are the Vikings' trade rumors for a QB actually the perfect smokescreen?
What if I told you the Minnesota Vikings may not be looking to trade up for a quarterback after all?
By John Buhler
For Sam Darnold reasons, we should expect for the "Minnesota Vikings to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Although they have their own pick at No. 11, as well as the No. 23 overall pick they got from the Houston Texans in a pick swap from a week weeks back, there is some belief that they could trade up into the top five to get someone like a Drake Maye or a J.J. McCarthy.
However, they may not do any of that. Another quarterback they have been tied to throughout the draft process is former Washington star Michael Penix Jr. While some NFL talent evaluators think he could fall to the second round, a strong pro day and a ton of interest from several teams probably has him going in the top 16. He will be going on a top-30 visit with four teams, not including the Vikings.
Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that "The Vikings flew out their whole staff for a private workout with Michael Penix Jr. in Seattle." Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were obviously in attendance. I attest that Minnesota is the best landing spot of any quarterback prospect, strictly because of O'Connell as an offensive mind.
With Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas and Washington getting top-30s with Penix, watch out for Minnesota.
The earliest Penix could realistically come off the board is No. 11 to the Vikings. He could also go to them with the No. 23 overall selection if a number of teams pass on him. Maybe Penix is their guy?
Minnesota Vikings quarterback trade rumors may only be a smokescreen
Although I like things about every potential first-round quarterback prospect this year, I would not trade up into the top five to reach on McCarthy. He is a better version of what the San Francisco 49ers have in Brock Purdy. While I understand that this may be the way things are going, I would rather take Penix at No. 11 than trade up to No. 4 with the Arizona Cardinals to reach on McCarthy.
Ideally, the Vikings should take someone who could help their team win relatively quickly at No. 11 before hoping Penix is still on the board at No. 23. Of the teams connected to Penix that Schultz listed, I am not overly concerned with Atlanta or Washington. I would be very concerned about Denver taking him at No. 12, and definitely about Las Vegas taking him at No. 13. This is so tricky.
From what I have gathered, Denver seems to be more interested in former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix than Penix. While the Raiders would prefer to reunite Jayden Daniels with one of his former Arizona State coaches Antonio Pierce, do you see the Silver and Black trading up to No. 2? The Raiders are the likeliest team to draft Penix, but you have to really like the fit of him in Minnesota.
Right now, the hype is too great to justify Penix being anything other than a first-round quarterback.