Villanova boys, not just Jalen Brunson, helped save Knicks from total Game 1 failure
The New York Knicks were barely able to win Game 1 as the squad struggled to keep up with the Indiana Pacers pace of play for the majority of the game. They needed Jalen Brunson to have some late-game heroics but they were in that spot because of two other Villanova boys who played extremely well on both ends of the floor.
While Josh Hart was two assists short of a triple-double, it sure felt like the veteran deserved one. He was the true embodiment of what a player needs to do to get a triple-double. Even though he only ended up with 13 rebounds, it felt like the starter was able to get every rebound for the Knicks in this game. Additionally, his 8 assists were felt throughout the arena. He has been looking like prime Draymond Green throughout this season and especially looked like one on Monday.
Donte DiVincenzo was able to hit a clutch three late in the fourth quarter and make Indiana turn the ball over on an offensive foul. The Villanova product was able to get 25 points on 58 percent shooting. The sharpshooter did what he has done from the 3-point line as he was able to end up making five threes.
The Knicks needed both Villanova boys in Game 1 and it doesn't just show up on the stat sheet.
Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo are unsung heroes in Game 1 against the Pacers
Yes, Jalen Brunson did end up with an amazing fourth quarter that drove the Knicks' scoring burst needed to win the game. Still, the franchise would not have won this game if it wasn't for Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo.
DiVincenzo didn't have the best first round series against the Philadelphia Sixers but the Knicks were still able to advance to the second round. Now, it seems he is repaying the favor in Game 1 and hopes to do the same for the rest of the series.
In a year in which Hart has barely sat, he was able to once again play an entire 48 minutes. Despite that, he performed at his usual level on both sides of the court. Yes, Tom Thibodeau asks a lot of Hart at times. Still, Hart has answered the call this season and was able to do it in Game 1 of this series.
While Brunson will likely provide the offensive firepower for the Knicks in this series, they will likely need Hart and DiVincenzo to continue doing the things that they did in Game 1 for the rest of the series