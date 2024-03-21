Viral TikTok of record-breaking PWHL crowd singing Taylor Swift will make your day
A Taylor Swift song united hockey fans in Detroit during PWHL Takeover Weekend. Here's how the special moment went down.
By Marci Rubin
An arena full of fans passionately sang “You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift. No, this wasn’t a stop on the Eras Tour. It was a hockey game between PWHL Boston and PWHL Ottawa as part of the PWHL Takeover Weekend. The league put the weekend together with neutral site games to bring women's hockey to areas that don't currently have a PWHL team.
On March 16, PWHL Boston and PWHL Ottawa faced off at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, home of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. The crowd of 13,736 fans broke the attendance record for women’s professional hockey in the United States. The previous record was set on Jan. 6 when Minnesota hosted Montreal in their home opener.
Taylor Swift sing-along at PWHL game represents peak girlhood
The PWHL’s inaugural season got underway on January 1. Now in full swing, the PWHL has made headlines. The rulebook has been a hot topic of conversation. They’ve broken attendance records for women’s hockey. PWHL players participated in a 3-on-3 Showcase at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The PWHL Takeover Weekend was a hit. Fans are showing up and also tuning in from home.
The recent Boston vs. Ottawa game in Detroit was a blast. During the second period, “You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift blasted through the arena. This is now all over X (Twitter) and TikTok. In a viral TikTok, the creator michigankid91, relished the moment of the crowd singing together.
The lyrics to the Taylor Swift throwback appeared on the jumbotron. The crowd jumped in and sang the words to the song, continuing even after the music was cut. Young girls were shown on the big screen singing and cheering. Once the chorus ended, the crowd erupted in applause.
There’s something about singing Taylor Swift at a women’s professional hockey game that feels so empowering. Swifties are calling it peak girlhood. But that doesn’t mean boys and men can’t join in. They should, and they did. In the viral TikTok, two men discuss how the lyrics on the screen are unnecessary. Who doesn't know this Taylor jam? Taylor Swift and hockey are for everyone.
The crowd was treated to some extra hockey, with the game going into overtime. Boston took down Ottawa, winning 2-1 in a shootout. Captain Hilary Knight scored two goals.
Four teams will make the PWHL’s first-ever playoffs, which will take place in May after the regular season. Based on current standings, it could be a fight between Boston and Ottawa for that fourth and final spot. Every point is crucial down the stretch.
If the crowd in Detroit last weekend was any indication, Michigan should be at the top of the list to receive a team when the PWHL is ready to expand. Women’s hockey is thriving. Taylor Swift is all about the eras, and this era is all about women in hockey.