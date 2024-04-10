Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates Blue Jays loss like a World Series victory
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrated one home run as if the Blue Jays had won the World Series.
It's been a frustrating start to the season for the Toronto Blue Jays. Their 6-7 record after Wednesday's loss isn't horrible, but issues that they had from last season have carried over into this season.
Alek Manoah still looks like a shell of his former self and hasn't pitched for the Jays yet. Their offense still looks subpar, as 13 games into their season they're 21st in runs scored.
Their subpar offense is probably why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. felt the need to celebrate as if the Jays had just won the World Series when he hit a home run in Wednesday's game. The only issue is that was the only run they scored and Toronto lost the game.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s celebrations have not led to Blue Jays wins
This isn't the first time we've seen Guerrero celebrate as if the Jays had accomplished something massive. Just days ago we saw Guerrero shush the crowd as the Jays cut the Yankees lead to 9-3. Quite the celebration when still trailing by six runs in the seventh inning.
Guerrero had more of a reason to celebrate when he hit a booming game-tying home run in Wednesday's game, but the celebration was a bit much, especially for the circumstances. Not only did he admire the blast (deservingly so), but Guerrero slowed his trot down between second and third base.
This home run did not give the Jays the lead, and it wasn't even in the ninth inning. It was the seventh inning, and it tied the game. It was a big moment for sure, and the distance was impressive, but that kind of celebration? Really? You'd think he tied a World Series game with that.
To make matters worse, the Jays lost this game. The Mariners took it 6-1 in ten innings. All the offense Toronto could muster against Logan Gilbert and the Mariners bullpen was one run on six hits. The Jays took two of three in the series, but that was thanks in large part to their pitching. Offense continues to be an issue for this Blue Jays team, and Guerrero, who has a .200 average on the season, has played a role in that.
Guerrero celebrating one run as if he had won the World Series highlights exactly what's going wrong. Toronto needs to score more. They're in last place in the AL East because of their offense. If they want to do anything in October they're going to need to score, and Guerrero is going to have to show flashes of the MVP-caliber player that he was in 2021.