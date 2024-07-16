Vladimir Guerrero Jr. highlights Ross Atkins failure in Home Run Derby
By Curt Bishop
The Home Run Derby was a hit last night as eight of the top sluggers in Major League Baseball convened to determine a champion. Ultimately, the winner was Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. The slugger outdueled Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to secure the crown.
Hernandez had a lot of support from his friends and teammates on Monday night, and one of his former teammates, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was there as well. Interestingly enough, he was rocking a Hernandez Blue Jays jersey.
Hernandez's performance also highlighted just how badly Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins messed up when he traded the star outfielder to the Seattle Mariners before the 2023 season.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. supports his old teammate, highlights Blue Jays mistakes
Hernandez is having a solid season for the Dodgers. He's batting .261 with 19 home runs and 62 RBI while also posting an .802 OPS. He also had several great seasons with the Blue Jays before they let him go via trade after the 2022 season.
The veteran outfielder's best season in Toronto came in 2021. That year, he hit for a career-high .296 average and posted career highs in home runs (32) and RBI (116). Toronto is struggling this season offensively, as they are tied for 20th in the league in batting average (.236) and tied for 24th in runs scored (390).
They could certainly use Hernandez right now, and Guerrero may be thinking the same, though it is nice to see him supporting his former teammate in the Derby. The Blue Jays own a record of 44-52 and sit in last place in the American League East, 14 games behind the first place Baltimore Orioles.
Hernandez would give them the offensive boost that they so desperately need, but Atkins fumbled the bag when he traded him to the Mariners. He also had a chance to potentially sign him this past offseason, as the veteran outfielder was available in free agency following a strong 2023 season. But Atkins once again missed a golden opportunity and chose not to bring back Hernandez, who joined the Dodgers.
This may be a move that the Blue Jays are regretting now after seeing Hernandez's Derby performance. But at least Guerrero showed his support for his old teammate by rocking his own Hernandez Blue Jays jersey and even joined the huddle during one of his timeouts.