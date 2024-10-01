Warped TD stat will make you feel horrible about your fantasy football strategy
Optimism is key in fantasy football.
Getting wrapped up in how a player performs one week can leave you reeling the rest of the season.
So if you have one of Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Jaylen Waddle, don’t be alarmed that Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had more touchdown catches than all four of those guys combined on Monday night.
Hill is the third-highest scoring receiver in PPR leagues, per ESPN’s Fantasy Football site. He’s also the fourth-highest scoring offensive player. Even without Tua Tagovailoa, Hill is still a productive piece on your fantasy football roster.
He scored eight points in the Dolphins’ loss to Tennessee on Monday night and is projected 13.1 points this week, per ESPN.
As for the other players, you may want to consider putting together a trade package. Ridley, Waddle and Hopkins are in the bottom half of wide receivers this season for fantasy football scoring, per ESPN.
With the Titans on bye this week, it could be time to hit the waiver wire for a serviceable replacement.
Start ‘em or bench ‘em? How to approach Week 5 with Dolphins wide receivers
Regardless of who the signal caller is for Miami this week, look for Waddle and Hill to bounce back.
Hill is projected to get 13 points against New England this week. And that’s a good sign for fantasy football owners that have Hill.
The Patriots, which have lost three straight games after a season-opening win, have the 17th best total defense, while allowing the ninth most total yards. They’re one of five teams to allow more than 1,000 passing yards.
Since joining the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season, Hill has scored a touchdown in three of the four meetings. He also has two games over 90 receiving yards.
For Waddle, though he’s only projected nine points this week, it could be a chance for him to finally get rolling this season.
Since going off for 100 receiving yards and 16 fantasy points in Week 1, Waddle’s production has been slowed. He’s averaging just 7.6 points the last three weeks.
In Waddle’s six career games against New England, he’s scored in all but two games and is averaging 69.3 yards in those games. He’s also averaging 4.5 receptions.
So against New England, in PPR fantasy football leagues, Waddle is averaging about 11 points.
Safe to say, while Goff gets one of the most absurd stats from Monday, history shows Waddle or Hill should eclipse the double-digit mark in fantasy points this week.