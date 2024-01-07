A perfect trade to help replace Chris Paul with injury holding him out
The Golden State Warriors could look to replace the production of future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul by making a perfect trade for another All-Star guard.
By Lior Lampert
With news that Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul is expected to be sidelined for the next four to six weeks, the team could look to replace his production by making a perfect trade for an All-Star guard.
The Warriors have been linked as a potential suitor to acquire two-time All-Star Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. LaVine is in the second season of a five-year, $215 million contract extension he signed in 2022 but the Bulls have expressed a reported interest in finding a new home for him before he suffered an injury that forced him to miss 17 games.
NBA Rumors: Should the Warriors trade for Zach LaVine?
Anthony Slater, who covers the Warriors for The Athletic, recently appeared on 95.7 The Game and said that the team will likely be “aggressive” leading up to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. Currently sitting at 17-18 and in 10th place in the Western Conference through the first 35 games of the season, the Warriors have failed to live up to expectations and will be eager to revamp the roster before the deadline while 35-year-old point guard Stephen Curry is still in his prime.
With Paul’s contract being non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, he is viewed as an expiring contract and a valuable trade asset across the league. Not to mention, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been vocal about frustrations with his role and head coach Steve Kerr paving the way for his name to be involved in trade discussions and a potential change of scenery.
Financially, a Paul/Kuminga-for-LaVine swap works for both sides, which could be seen as a win-win trade. The Warriors would kill two birds with one stone, parlaying a valuable contract with a disgruntled young talent for a player who could help them win now and replace the production of an injured future Hall of Famer. Golden State may have to include draft picks to make the trade official, but LaVine is well worth it.