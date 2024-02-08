Warriors fans furious after latest Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins update
Golden State Warriors fans expect action at the NBA Trade Deadline. As it turns out, they shouldn't have gotten their hopes up.
By Mark Powell
The Golden State Warriors are holding on for their lives. The Dubs may very well be in the final stages of a dynastic run with an aging core. Warriors fans, all of whom are used to postseason success, expect action at the Thursday NBA Trade Deadline. Unfortunately, that may not be the reality.
Both Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have been mentioned in rather vague trade rumors of late. Thompson would be a shock, as he is one of the Warriors core three when paired with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Wiggins, on the other hand, is expendable.
Thompson is in the final year of his contract, and is due a tough offseason of negotiations as a result. Wiggins, on the other hand, has two years left and a player option for a third. Trading that contract will take some draft capital attached.
However, rather than engage in said conversations, the Warriors have already admitted defeat. Both Golden State stars are listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Will the Warriors make a move before the NBA trade deadline?
If Golden State is expecting both Thompson and Wiggins to be available on Thursday night, then a trade will have to come from elsewhere on the roster. The likes of Jonathan Kuminga have been mentioned in trade rumors should the Warriors entice selling rather than buying. However, Kuminga has also provided a spark the Dubs have been missing the last few weeks.
Much like the Lakers, the far more likely option for Golden State is that they stand pat and make a move on the buyout market. Unfortunately, that won't be a popular decision among the fanbase.
There's more where that came from. The Warriors are currently the No. 11 seed in the west. Perhaps they can make some noise in the play-in tournament.
Such is the conflict with an aging core. Thompson and Wiggins have taken a step back, but likely aren't going anywhere.