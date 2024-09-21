Warriors perfect storm could turn Giannis Antetokounmpo dream into reality
You can't say the Golden State Warriors won't go out swinging.
The last couple years have been challenging for Golden State fans. After a stretch of unmatched dominance, the seams started to come apart on our greatest modern dynasty. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green got "old." Injuries started to pile up. And, of course, the supporting cast slowly began to deteriorate.
Last season, the Warriors lost their Play-In game as the No. 10 seed in a crowded Western Conference. Stephen Curry still has top-shelf talent, but the team around him is little more than a pale impression of those historic juggernauts of yesteryear. Klay Thompson is even on a new team now, which feels both entirely wrong and long overdue.
That said, Golden State's front office was impressively productive this summer. The Warriors added a slew of impactful role players, including De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield. We also saw the Dubs chase after star-power, mounting pursuits of both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen. Neither panned out, but the Warriors' desire to add another All-Star is proof positive that Steph's final years will be spent in pursuit of his fifth ring. As they should be.
Jimmy Butler looms as a potential midseason or offseason target, while Golden State is sure to monitor the trade market for other malcontent stars. That said, the "dream" for Joe Lacob is Giannis Antetokounmpo. We have heard rumblings about the Dubs' interest in Giannis for years, and it would appear that he is still a subject of interest in the front office.
Lacob "has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors' way for a very long time," per NBA insider Sam Amick on The TK Show. Those dreams have long felt out of reach, especially after Giannis inked a three-year, $175.4 million contract extension that tethers him to the Milwaukee Bucks through at least 2026-27. That isn't as far off as it sounds, though, and it would appear that confidence is waning in the Bucks league-wide.
Are the tides beginning to turn in Golden State's favor here?
Bucks demise could put Giannis Antetokounmpo in play for star-hunting Warriors
"No one's buying [the Bucks]," ESPN's Zach Lowe said in a recent episode of Bill Simmons' podcast. "I just hear they're old. This iteration isn't going to work. I'm like, okay. I'm stunned at the level of pessimism about the Bucks."
The Bucks finished last season as the No. 3 seed in the East, but were eliminated by the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers in the first round amid injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The "old" criticism is valid. Lillard declined noticeably in his first season with Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and the entire Bucks core aside from Giannis is well on the wrong side of 30.
Injuries are going to be an ongoing concern with this Bucks squad. The supporting cast beyond Antetokounmpo, Lillard, and the declining core is a potential issue. Milwaukee doesn't have much financial flexibility to speak of and will be heavily dependent on the production of Gary Trent Jr., Bobby Portis, and Pat Connaughton. Without meaningful leaps from MarJon Beauchamp and (or) Andre Jackson Jr., the Bucks' depth will leave much to be desired.
The Eastern Conference, meanwhile, is getting stronger. Philadelphia added Paul George, New York added Mikal Bridges, heck, even the Magic added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Cavs are an ascendent bunch, the Pacers are Milwaukee's kryptonite, and of course, Boston reigns supreme as one of the deepest, most talented teams in recent memory. The Bucks are at a distinct disadvantage. There's a real chance that pushing all their chips in on Dame was a catastrophic misfire.
That opens the door, at least a smidge, for Golden State. Antetokounmpo is still under contract for a couple more years at least and Curry, at 36, doesn't have unlimited time left in the NBA. That said, while Antetokounmpo has professed his love for Milwaukee at every turn, he has left the door open for a trade demand or free agent exit if his vision no longer aligns with the front office. If he doesn't think the Bucks can contend at the highest level, he may get restless and look to greener pastures.
Is it too early to close the book on this iteration of the Bucks? Probably. Antetokounmpo and Lillard alone still demand a certain level of respect. Antetokounmpo is a perennial MVP candidate coming off his best scoring season to date. Even an older supporting cast won't keep the Bucks out of contention, assuming their health can hold up.
That said, if the Bucks collapse sooner than expected — if that perfect storm plays into Golden State's hands — just know the Warriors will be waiting for Antetokounmpo with open arms.