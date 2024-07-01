Warriors replace Klay Thompson with underrated high-upside signing
By Scott Rogust
It was officially the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Prior to the start of free agency, reports indicated that Klay Thompson, the sharp-shooter that helped lead the Golden State Warriors to three NBA championships, was not staying with the organization. Instead, he would enter unrestricted free agency. It didn't take long for Thompson to find a new home.
ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thompson had agreed to terms with the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year contract worth $50 million. All that's left, as of this writing, is for the Mavericks and Warriors to agree to a sign-and-trade deal.
While Thompson is on a downturn in his career, there will be a huge absence on the Warriors roster. So, how will the Warriors replace Thompson? It appears they may have gotten off to an early start in the form of a depth signing.
According to The Athletic senior NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors are signing former Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million contract.
After losing Klay Thompson, Warriors sign De'Anthony Melton
Not exactly the start to free agency that the Warriors had expected. After all, they did miss out on Paul George, who joined the Philadelphia 76ers. But Melton is a solid piece, who can defend and shoot from behind the arc.
Melton was a second-round draft pick out of USC by the Houston Rockets in 2018, only to be dealt to the Phoenix Suns. After spending his rookie year with the Suns, Melton was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he was primarily utilized as an option off the bench. He did see some growth in the 2021-22 season, where he averaged career highs in points (10.8), rebounds (4.5), and minutes (22.7) in 77 games played.
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Melton was traded to the 76ers. That season, Melton averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from the three-point line.
This past season, Melton was just limited to 38 games played due to a back injury. Melton averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from behind the arc.
If everything works out well and he stays healthy, Melton could be a sneaky, under-the-radar signing by the Warriors. But considering how tough the Western Conference has become, the Warriors will need a lot to go right to truly contend again.