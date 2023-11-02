Warriors Rumors: Golden State title surprise, Harden trade casualty, Moses Moody
- Warriors exercise fourth-year option on Moses Moody
- Warriors could sign casualty of James Harden trade
- Steve Kerr "surprised" by Warriors' 2022 title run
Warriors Rumors: GSW could target Danny Green after James Harden trade
The Philadelphia 76ers finally moved on from James Harden on Tuesday, ending months of uncomfortable speculation as Daryl Morey broke up with his former best friend. The deal involved several moving parts, with P.J. Tucker joining Harden in Los Angeles while Robert Covington, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris Sr., and Nic Batum all went back to Philadelphia. Even the Sacramento Kings got into the mix to acquire former Sixers second-round pick Filip Petrusev.
Lost in the hoopla was the roster move the Sixers made to facilitate the trade. Danny Green was waived to clear room, allowing him to essentially hand-pick his next destination, so long as the team wants him. It's only natural to consider the possibility of Golden State.
"If the Warriors don’t have any pressing needs," writes Josh Cornelissen of Blue Man Hoop, "then they should double down on the qualities in a player that are always valuable to a contending team: shooting, experience and defense. Sounds like an order for Danny Green."
All solid points. Green was on the outskirts of the Sixers' rotation before the trade, competing for minutes with a group of backup wings that included Jaden Springer and Danuel House. He's 36 years old and one year removed from a major knee injury — that cannot be ignored — but he is an ultra-accomplished role player who has been around every manner of contender. That could make him a useful locker room vet for Golden State, if not much else.
By that same token, it's fair to question how much Golden State really needs a locker room vet. Curry, Draymond, Klay, CP3, Loon — all those guys have won championships. That's an old locker room with more than enough championship experience to go around. There's no "need" for Green on the leadership front. It comes down to whether or not Golden State thinks he is valuable enough on the court to warrant the 15th roster spot.
At worst, Green is a smart off-ball mover and quality spot-up shooter who understands intuitively how to play within a team context on defense. Maybe he's worth a look.